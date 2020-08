Used 1998 Dodge Caravan for Sale Near Me

The Auto Exchange Of Portage County - Stevens Point / Wisconsin

The front windshield is in excellent condition. The paint has some slight scratches. Some dings are visible on this vehicle. The tires are slightly worn with about 75% of tread life left. The interior is clean and in good condition. The exterior condition is average for its age and mileage. The engine is functioning properly and has no issues. This vehicle has no previous collision damage. The transmission shifts very smoothly. The brakes are in great condition. The battery is in excellent condition. The car was previously owned by a non smoker. This vehicle comes with a spare key. ice cold air and very low miles

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2003 Dodge Caravan Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D4GP45353B137452

Stock: d456

Certified Pre-Owned: No