Used 1992 Dodge Caravan Consumer Reviews
Reliable
We bought this vehicle from a friend who loved it and was getting a good deal on a newer model Caravan. Very few problems and never left me stranded. Lots of seating for our 3 young kids (and their friends) although very cramped in the back for adults.
Fairly Good Van
Bought it brand new in 1992 - been through 3 fuel pumps, 1 oxygenator thing; kept losing power (took 7 years to find this problem) 1 water pump and numerous smaller things. It's been pretty reliable for 12 years and 95000 miles. It squeals all the time while running causing considerable embarrassment at lights - transmission is starting to slip.
Not that many issues
Easy to maintain Lasted 252,000 miles and still is going. Never was rebuilt. Comfortable seating, plenty of room. A great car, considering it's sat for over 4 years, and is now going to be my daily driver.
Cargo minivan
Bought it used from truck dealer, cargo minivan with 3.0 l v-6, and more reliable 3 speed transmission. Ugly but generally reliable. Not that good of gas mileage for such a small van, but useful for small catering business. Almost zero resale value when traded for full size pickup, given the reputation of 4 speed trannies on these vehicles. Had an earlier 3.0 l v-6 passenger van with 4 speed and was rebuilt or repaired three times under warranty. Would not purchase Chrysler product again after that lemon, but this cargo van was cheap and didn't have that terrible trans.
Dodge Caravan 1992
I have owned Toyota's & Honda's & people look at me funny when I tell them that the most reliable car I have ever owned was a Dodge Caravan. This vehicle while not the sexiest or comfortable vehicle has always performed for me & it has been extremely practicle in hauling kids, adults, refrigerators-you name it.I have had alot less repair trouble with this vehicle & the Dodge waranty was so good I had very little expense. Good Car.
Sponsored cars related to the Caravan
Related Used 1992 Dodge Caravan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner