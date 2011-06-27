Used 1992 Dodge Caravan Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
Reliable

dtorma, 07/31/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

We bought this vehicle from a friend who loved it and was getting a good deal on a newer model Caravan. Very few problems and never left me stranded. Lots of seating for our 3 young kids (and their friends) although very cramped in the back for adults.

Fairly Good Van

lbritain, 01/10/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought it brand new in 1992 - been through 3 fuel pumps, 1 oxygenator thing; kept losing power (took 7 years to find this problem) 1 water pump and numerous smaller things. It's been pretty reliable for 12 years and 95000 miles. It squeals all the time while running causing considerable embarrassment at lights - transmission is starting to slip.

Not that many issues

Alex, 08/07/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Easy to maintain Lasted 252,000 miles and still is going. Never was rebuilt. Comfortable seating, plenty of room. A great car, considering it's sat for over 4 years, and is now going to be my daily driver.

Cargo minivan

Peachydad, 02/08/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Bought it used from truck dealer, cargo minivan with 3.0 l v-6, and more reliable 3 speed transmission. Ugly but generally reliable. Not that good of gas mileage for such a small van, but useful for small catering business. Almost zero resale value when traded for full size pickup, given the reputation of 4 speed trannies on these vehicles. Had an earlier 3.0 l v-6 passenger van with 4 speed and was rebuilt or repaired three times under warranty. Would not purchase Chrysler product again after that lemon, but this cargo van was cheap and didn't have that terrible trans.

Dodge Caravan 1992

vanman, 09/30/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have owned Toyota's & Honda's & people look at me funny when I tell them that the most reliable car I have ever owned was a Dodge Caravan. This vehicle while not the sexiest or comfortable vehicle has always performed for me & it has been extremely practicle in hauling kids, adults, refrigerators-you name it.I have had alot less repair trouble with this vehicle & the Dodge waranty was so good I had very little expense. Good Car.

