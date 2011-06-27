Used 2009 Dodge Caliber Consumer Reviews

a happy ending randrushka , 06/30/2014 54 of 56 people found this review helpful We bought a 09 RT caliber from a dealer, cosmetically in mint condition, drove decent, stereo rocked, and got a fair price. Within 2 weeks it left us stranded, engine just shut off and lights on dash went crazy. After a lot of back-and-forth dealer finally found an aftermarket chip in the vehicle and convinced us to give it another try - I'm glad we did. Besides removing the chip, they upgraded the cars computer software. The acceleration was still marginal, but after I put one bottle of lucas gas treatment and replaced the plugs with bosch platinum +4 it accelerates fine, and we love the car. Now it runs like it just came out of the factory, and we plan on keeping it a while. Report Abuse

2009 Caliber sm3230 , 05/10/2011 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I bought this car with 27000 miles on it and now I have just under 52000, and the transmission went. The warranty expired at 36000, so if you are going to buy one of these cars, beware ! How dare they charge you for an extended warranty, when they know that the product they are selling is crap.... Report Abuse

Nice Vehicle queeniepreston , 10/03/2013 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I don't know why so many people are giving bad reviews. I drive the '09 SXT CVT 6 speed & automatic, sunroof, & it had 70,000 ml, ground effects, fog lamps, the seats can fold over & not to mention the cooler, & have driven it to for very long distances, up & down mountains. I only wish that I would've been on top of my game to actually take a look at the brakes, the inner wall of the tires, & strouts, this summer the 4 of us had a family reunion & we literally packed it up & headed up to Nashville, Tenn. & came back with extra stuff. It's a very handy vehicle, I can fit a huge brand new trash can without folding seats, guess it depends on how you drive your vehicle. Respect it. Report Abuse

Great car! Jaime , 10/17/2010 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I have had my car for just over a year and it has AMAZING gas mileage! Even in the city i was getting anywhere from 25-28 MPG. Even got 30 MPG in the mountains! Going from a vehicle with 18 MPG freeway to this is SO nice. The back is roomy and fits a ton! Its a quiet ride and smooth and has some giddy up and go to it for a small engine. Report Abuse