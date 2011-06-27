Used 2008 Dodge Caliber Wagon Consumer Reviews
Travel Car
I bought this car for my wife to have and to use on long trips and it is very comfortable and convenient. Dodge really packed the space into this seemingly cramped car. Back seat leg room is more than you'd expect due to the curve of the front chairs and the trunk looks small, but we have never needed more space even with a car load full of people and their luggage. There are tons of compartments, most notable the tri-fold glove compartment with 3 sections, one of which is cooled by the air conditioner. This is a great place for storing drinks and snacks. Also, for a factory set, the stereo is awesome. It's louder than my stereo with 8" subs and a 500 watt amp.
Had me hooked at first drive!
Yes, it has lackluster acceleration, but overall, I LOVE my car!! Perfect size for driving daily to and from work alone, but also, easily fits 4-5 people without too much complaint. Great hauling capability with the fold down seats (although the angle of the back hatch has gotten in my way a time or two). Gas mileage is spectacular, even as it gets older, still holds well! Have had minimal maintenance (other than normal oil changes, new tires, etc.), two months ago was the first time I had to have something fixed, power steering pump lines had a hole and entire pump wasn't working correctly, but $400 later (the most I have spent on any repair or maintenance), brand new pump, and it is driving as good as new!! Acceleration could be better, and it is not a fan of going up in to the Rockies here in Colorado, but overall, I would say this is a great car, has been great for me, and I love it!!
Good, basic, reliable transportation
I purchased this car for my daughter back in 2010. It had about 30K miles on it. She drives 1.5 hours on the highway round trip everyday to school, so I needed good MPG, excellent safety and real reliability. The price was awesome ($10K) and this car has delivered. It has over 90K miles on it and all I've done is change the oil, replace belts/tires/wipers and do brake jobs on a normal maintenance cycle. It has taken her through nasty weather without difficulty and protected her nicely through 2 occasions in which she has been hit by other drivers. For the price, it's been a gem. Update: with over 160K miles I sold it for book value. I am very satisfied with this car and would recommend it to others.
Love my car!
This car was definitely not my first choice, but at the time I was still in college and dad pretty much decided for me. But I'm so glad we went with the Caliber! Yes, it lacks many of the bells and whistles of a more expensive car/brand. It doesn't have heated seats, or a fancy interior. But my major repairs have been few and far between (and by major i mean nothing totalling over $300). This car is 7 years old and is still going like a champ! It's been so good to me and in turn i've been good to it. I'm constantly surprised by how well it's held up over all this time considering it doesn't have the best reputation. The Pros, in my opinion: Cruise control is an awesome plus. It also hasn't required many major repairs. I don't consider it a very noisy car, and the sound system is pretty good too. My favorite thing about this car is the storage. All the back seats fold forward and i've been amazed at what i've been able to fit in this car! It's only proven to me that I want to continue buying hatchbacks if i can. The couple "complaints" i have are: Lackluster acceleration, feels light enough to fly off the road if i'm going too fast (road holding?), doesn't do all that well in snow (totally fine in rain, though) and like i said, no bells and whistles. The one major repair I had other than the breaks is that the cord(?) connecting my shifter to the transmission broke, so my car wouldn't recognize what gear i was in. That was a $300 repair, and that was this year (so after 7 years). Overall I'm extremely happy with this purchase, especially for the money we paid. I might sell it this year but that's only because i'd like to get at least a little money for it! But if money weren't an issue, i'd continue to drive it until it died.
I could not ask for better!!!
When I was originally shopping for a wagon style vehicle I was looking at a Toyota Matrix. However, Toyota and the other vehicles under its manufacturing umbrella starting having numerous problems. Ergo, I discovered the Dodge Caliber. I researched and test drove the model I purchased. I bought my Caliber in 2010 (it's a 2008 model) in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Since its purchase, I have drove it around New Hampshire (from the seacoast to as far inland as Manchester), around Maine, into Massachusetts, and throughout Connecticut. I relocated from the northeast down to Texas; and, I drove the Caliber all the way down to Houston, Texas. While I resided in Texas for four years, I drove it back and forth to San Antonio regularly (at least twice a month). I drove to Louisiana (about once a month). I drove to Oklahoma. In 2015 I relocated to Missouri. Since my move to Missouri, I have driven the Caliber to the various Oklahoma casinos about once a quarter. I have driven to Springfield about twice a month. I have driven down to Fayeteville, Arkansas a couple of times. The only major engine repairs made were the intake manifold was seized open and the muffler needed to be replaced. Additionally, the only major suspension work that needed to be done were a front-end tie-rod. Other than that, regular oil changes, tire rotations, and maintenance has kept her running like a champ. So much so, that I was in a near head-on collision a couple of days ago and was able to almost walk away (was carted off in an ambulance). But, I am alive to write this review. So, the over all critique: it is the best vehicle I have ever purchased! I would highly recommend this as a purchase for anyone!
