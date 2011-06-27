Estimated values
2018 Kia Soul EV + 4dr Wagon (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,436
|$17,202
|$19,291
|Clean
|$15,067
|$16,797
|$18,814
|Average
|$14,330
|$15,989
|$17,860
|Rough
|$13,593
|$15,180
|$16,906
Estimated values
2018 Kia Soul EV e 4dr Wagon (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,526
|$18,847
|$21,573
|Clean
|$16,131
|$18,404
|$21,040
|Average
|$15,342
|$17,518
|$19,973
|Rough
|$14,553
|$16,632
|$18,906
Estimated values
2018 Kia Soul EV 4dr Wagon (electric DD) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,569
|$16,358
|$18,468
|Clean
|$14,221
|$15,973
|$18,011
|Average
|$13,526
|$15,204
|$17,098
|Rough
|$12,830
|$14,435
|$16,184