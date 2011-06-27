Used 2002 Daewoo Nubira Sedan Consumer Reviews

DON'T GET IN AN ACCIDENT nosey1991 , 07/18/2011 2 of 2 people found this review helpful ok i had my deawoo for about a year and i got in an accident i was going 5 mph and it totaled it. that was me hitting a reese hitch. the front bumper is of styli-foam. Dont get me wrong i loved that car it got me where i needed to go. if i was going 5 mph and it did that i would hate to see it at 40 mph. Would could have fixed it but it would have cost us more then what the car is worth. The air bags are 3000 a piece. And we could not find a radiator any where this car is alot of work if u have the money to but in it then go for it. This car is very expense to fix.. Report Abuse

Love It Tutigers , 05/07/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have never had a problem with my Nubira. It's fun to drive and gets GREAT mileage. I have used it for multiple cross-country trips as well as city driving with no complaints. I'm definitely a Daewoo shopper from now on!

Excellent car for the money! Bobs_woo , 04/19/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had my woo for about 3 months and have no problems with it. It was been perfectly reliable and a pleasure to drive. I test drove hondas, toyotas and the neon prior to buying and I chose the daewoo. It was VERY similar to these more well known names but LOTS cheaper. I couldn't resist..

GOODBYE WOO ALRIGHTY THEN , 06/22/2004 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I HAVE HAD THE WOO NOW FOR ABOUT A YEAR AND A HALF. IT IS A VERY PRETTY CAR. AND HANDLES WELL. ALTHOUGH, JUST ABOUT EVERY OTHER WEEK I HAD TIRE TROUBLE. IF IT WERE NOT FOR THE FACT THAT DAEWOO IS NO LONGER MAKING THE CAR AND THAT IT'S PARTS ARE SO HARD TO FIND, I MIGHT HAVE CONSIDERED KEEPING IT.