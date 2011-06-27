Used 2000 Daewoo Nubira Wagon Consumer Reviews
A disgrace to the word "Automobile".
Stay far, far away from this vehicle. My Daewoo was dirt cheap ($2000 with decent mileage) and now I know why. In 2 years, I've had to replace the starter, the alternator, front & rear brake pads, the timing belt, mechanisms for the tires, 2 batteries/loads of bulbs due to the faulty wiring, various hoses, bearings and fuses, oil leaks patched every year, the sunroof broke, the CD player shorted out, all 4 door handles popped off, buttons stopped working on the dash, and more. As we speak, the high beams are stuck "on" because of the bad wiring, so I have to disconnect the battery or pull the fuse when I stop. Good luck getting replacement parts, which are expensive and hard to find.
I Love My Daewoo !
Bought my Nubira Wagon new 1/2001, it now has 74,000 miles and is a dream to drive. Drive 70 miles a day to work and it has never failed me. Any repairs were completed with minimal hassle, mostly the dealer's fault. Parts come from the Daewoo Parts Division in California Body in great shape, no rust, even in a snowy climate where road salt is hard on cars. I have made 6 trips to Georgia (1200 miles) and have always been comfortable. Sound system is terrific, all luxury extras were included in the price. Calamitous they no longer sell in US !!
CDX Wagon 5 speed
Bought in Sep 2000 and now has 73000 on it. Main belt broke at 52000 killing the engine but was covered on warranty. Tires do not last as long as other cars. I get 27 in town and up to 35 highway. Nice handling and brakes. Has developed a vibration in front end at 70000, and is on its 3rd battery. Power mirros quit early on. No resale so I'll keep it another year.
Not the worst car I ever bought
Even though many people are down on these cars I have to say I have had little to know problems with this car. Of course finding parts and someone who knows the car hasn't been easy. The people at Daewoo have been very good about finding the right people to work on the car. So I have been lucky. I think the motor and transmission in the car are outstanding. Just a shame what GM did to all of us poor folks stuck with a Daewoo.
Daewoo Dilemma
I purchased a Daewoo after driving one as a rental in Europe. It is a great car: reliable, well-performing, and well designed. The only problem is that Daewoo left the US market after bankruptcy making service at times difficult. Fortunately I have had no problems with the car and needs little service. I have driven the car cross-country three times. It has a comfortable ride and performs well under all conditions.
