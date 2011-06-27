Used 2001 Daewoo Leganza Sedan Consumer Reviews

I thought it was perfect Jessi , 06/18/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I recently bought the Leganza with 11000 miles on it. I could not afford a new car and my options were limited on the used cars. I saw the Leganza and copmpared to the Cavalier or Focus Ithought it was great. I test drove it and it felt like a luxury car. I had to have it. At about 16000 miles that is when it started ticking, then at 19000 miles the transmission has locked up. The biggest problem now is that Daewoo will not stand behind the warranty and I have a lifter gone on my engine and a locked transmission. That is whay they have a built in shift lock release. Oh, and I got horrible ga mileage. Report Abuse

Daewoo Leganza is the BEST value vehicle Brigitte , 05/11/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had this car for over 3 years and have nothing but VERY good remarks for it. I bought it as a left over on the lot from previous year. The car's engine is very powerful for the type of vehicle; I can pass almost ANYONE. There are also special features like the hold and power buttons on the transmission which come in handy for passing and merging using power and getting out of snow using the hold. It is great on gas mileage, it still holds between 32 -35 mpg. I have only had to fix normal things like brakes and oil changes. We use this as our family vehicle and have taken trips with it in the past. I would HIGHLY recommend to anyone needing a good car at a GREAT price.

I love my Leganza! sarahbeth , 03/14/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I really appreciate the styling and comfort with this vehicle. It may not have the most power, but it is fuel efficient, and comfortable to drive. Plus, it has a really sleek look, so I feel more comfortable parking next to my co-workers "nicer" cars.

EXTREMELY UNDER-RATED SEDAN *LOVE IT! QUALITYCOUNTZ2003 , 05/20/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Love my Leganza. The unique euro styling catches plenty of attention, the gas mileage is fantastic (I choose driving it over my Rendezvous any day). Went through a minor accident and came out amazingly well. (The other car was totaled!) This car never should have been taken off the market, reliability is SUPERB. The only negative I've had with this car is the fact that when they stopped producing Daewoo in the U.S. my warranty disappeared into thin air. All in all, buy this car - it's a steal.