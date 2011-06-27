  1. Home
Used 2000 Daewoo Leganza Features & Specs

Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG212121
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg18/26 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)284.4/410.8 mi.284.4/410.8 mi.284.4/426.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.15.8 gal.15.8 gal.
Combined MPG212121
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm148 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm148 lb-ft @ 2800 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l2.2 l2.2 l
Horsepower131 hp @ 5200 rpm131 hp @ 5200 rpm131 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.36.0 ft.36.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.3 in.42.3 in.42.3 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.2 in.38.2 in.38.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.55.9 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.183.9 in.183.9 in.
Curb weight3119 lbs.3119 lbs.3086 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.14.1 cu.ft.
Height56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base105.1 in.105.1 in.105.1 in.
Width70.0 in.70.0 in.70.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brighton Gold Metallic
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Granada Black Metallic
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Olive Silver Metallic
  • Olive Silver Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Brighton Gold Metallic
  • Granada Black Metallic
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Granada Black Metallic
  • Galaxy White
  • Deep Bluish Green Metallic
  • Poly Silver Metallic
  • Olive Silver Metallic
  • Brighton Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
  • Gray
  • Beige
  • Beige
  • Gray
