Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos Consumer Reviews
The Good and the Bad
I love driving my little sport's car. I've put over 49,000 miles on it and don't worry about the transmission or engine. The car is very responsive. Since owning the car, I've had the battery replaced, and my air conditioning compressor has broke. It has been real hard find a salvage A/C compressor since I can't find brand new parts. Also, on windy days, the outside mirrors make terrible howling/whistling noises. Finally, I have a terrible rattle in the dash. It makes a lot of noise on all but the smoothest roads.
Horrible Car
I would not recommend buying this car at all. It lasted 1 year. It's had a ton of maintenance problems. Many of the problems seem to be electrical. So far we've had to fix the transmission, replace the battery, and the car dies as soon as I put gas in it. The parts for the car are also cheap so everything will be falling apart within the first 3-5 months as I noticed. The windows get stuck when you try to roll them up. The sun roof doesn't work. It's very hard to keep clean. I thought this would be a first good car. I would definitely not recommend buying this or any Korean car.
Don't be afraid
I wasn't sure if I should gamble on a Daewoo, but after over 50,000 miles, I am still delighted. I have found my Lanos sedan to be extremely reliable and fun to drive. For the price paid, I don't know how I could have gone wrong. After driving small domestic cars for years (like the Ford Escort), I forgot what is was like to NOT be on a first name basis with the dealer's service department. I haven't had one reliability problem or complaint with my car.
It's really not bad!
I'd heard a lot of talking low about korean cars. But my daewoo lanos 99 surprised me. I bought it a pre-owned 3 years ago and have driven it over 36k. It never had a reliablity and quality problem. I recently drove it many times of long distance. It runs very smooth and accelates fast (imagine it's a 95hp small car!). It's actually fun driving it.
great car
drive this car hard and fast no problems
