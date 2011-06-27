  1. Home
  2. Daewoo
  3. Daewoo Lanos
  4. Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos
  5. Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos Hatchback
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1999 Lanos
5(30%)4(60%)3(0%)2(0%)1(10%)
4.0
10 reviews
Write a review
See all Lanoses for sale
List Price Estimate
$971 - $2,291
Used Lanos for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The Good and the Bad

birdgs, 08/05/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I love driving my little sport's car. I've put over 49,000 miles on it and don't worry about the transmission or engine. The car is very responsive. Since owning the car, I've had the battery replaced, and my air conditioning compressor has broke. It has been real hard find a salvage A/C compressor since I can't find brand new parts. Also, on windy days, the outside mirrors make terrible howling/whistling noises. Finally, I have a terrible rattle in the dash. It makes a lot of noise on all but the smoothest roads.

Report Abuse

Horrible Car

MellyXCore, 01/01/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I would not recommend buying this car at all. It lasted 1 year. It's had a ton of maintenance problems. Many of the problems seem to be electrical. So far we've had to fix the transmission, replace the battery, and the car dies as soon as I put gas in it. The parts for the car are also cheap so everything will be falling apart within the first 3-5 months as I noticed. The windows get stuck when you try to roll them up. The sun roof doesn't work. It's very hard to keep clean. I thought this would be a first good car. I would definitely not recommend buying this or any Korean car.

Report Abuse

It's really not bad!

experienceduser, 07/07/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I'd heard a lot of talking low about korean cars. But my daewoo lanos 99 surprised me. I bought it a pre-owned 3 years ago and have driven it over 36k. It never had a reliablity and quality problem. I recently drove it many times of long distance. It runs very smooth and accelates fast (imagine it's a 95hp small car!). It's actually fun driving it.

Report Abuse

great car

ac, 03/27/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

drive this car hard and fast no problems

Report Abuse

My Daewoo Lanos Hatchback or 3 drs,

William E. Lowe, 11/26/2010
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

I still have it and driving it. It a great car I turned in to a racer. So bsd they don`t sell it more in Puerto Rico. I had to do some changes because most of its part don`t sell it no more. Most of its part had to buy by the net to e-bay. Or get the from other cars at the Yunkers.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Lanoses for sale

Related Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos Hatchback info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles