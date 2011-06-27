Used 1999 Daewoo Lanos Hatchback Consumer Reviews

The Good and the Bad birdgs , 08/05/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love driving my little sport's car. I've put over 49,000 miles on it and don't worry about the transmission or engine. The car is very responsive. Since owning the car, I've had the battery replaced, and my air conditioning compressor has broke. It has been real hard find a salvage A/C compressor since I can't find brand new parts. Also, on windy days, the outside mirrors make terrible howling/whistling noises. Finally, I have a terrible rattle in the dash. It makes a lot of noise on all but the smoothest roads. Report Abuse

Horrible Car MellyXCore , 01/01/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I would not recommend buying this car at all. It lasted 1 year. It's had a ton of maintenance problems. Many of the problems seem to be electrical. So far we've had to fix the transmission, replace the battery, and the car dies as soon as I put gas in it. The parts for the car are also cheap so everything will be falling apart within the first 3-5 months as I noticed. The windows get stuck when you try to roll them up. The sun roof doesn't work. It's very hard to keep clean. I thought this would be a first good car. I would definitely not recommend buying this or any Korean car.

It's really not bad! experienceduser , 07/07/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I'd heard a lot of talking low about korean cars. But my daewoo lanos 99 surprised me. I bought it a pre-owned 3 years ago and have driven it over 36k. It never had a reliablity and quality problem. I recently drove it many times of long distance. It runs very smooth and accelates fast (imagine it's a 95hp small car!). It's actually fun driving it.

great car ac , 03/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful drive this car hard and fast no problems