Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews

This one is best yet
I switched from '13 to '14 model for several reasons below: added blind spot monitoring, heated seats, remote starter in harsh winters. This car absolutely rocks. First thing I noticed the steering is now more precise and firm. A rearview camera has obviously been improved as images look much crispier. For me, the biggest complaint for the '13 model was a late shift from 3rd to 4th gear and back while in stop and go traffic which felt like a delayed acceleration. I drove several of these having the same issue. This is no longer the case, so obviously the engineers have made software adjustments and it now drives perfect.
Love my Town & Country Minivan
I absolutely love my pre-owned 2014 Town and Country Minivan that I purchased in March 2016. I love it both inside and out. It's silver color and sleek new design is very eye-catching for a soccer mom. The inside features are great for me - a mom with 3 small kids. There are 14 cup holders, a DVD player, Satellite radio, great surround sound system, plenty of lighting, so much room (I love the stow and go feature where the middle and back seats go down under the floor). I can go on and on. I am hooked on Town and Country minivans!!!
Best MiniVan out there
Drove the Odyssey, Sienna and Quest. The Chrysler T&C is the best of the bunch and the best value available. We had been looking for a while and finally narrowed it down to the Nissan Quest and Chrysler T&C. Took two test drives in both. Chrysler was so much better looking than the Quest which is the ugliest minivan out there. I really could not get past that. Finally rented a T&C for a 150 mile day trip. The van averaged over 30 MPG. Although the rental was a 2014, it had over 30,000 miles and it still felt, drove and sounded like brand new. That did it for me. We bought a Chrysler Town & Country the next day and paid $3,000 less than a comparably equipped Nissan. UPDATE: In Fall 2016, I test drove a Pacifica whose only advantage was a quieter ride at highway speeds. The Pacifica had lots of little things I did not like. We are definitely keeping the Town and Country which is a better vehicle all around. UPDATE: January 2020 - Overall, the T&C has been a great car - especially with the new set of Cooper tires. Still feels tight and drives like new. After 4 years, both key fobs failed and had to be replaced/reprogrammed - cost nearly $500 for the pair. The on-board GPS navigation system does NOT update automatically over the air and it's expensive. Annual updates are $100-$150 which is ridiculous when you can buy a handheld Garmin with live traffic and free updates for life for $150 !!! In 2019, after 5 years, I finally bought a system and map update and have yet to install it because it is a very complicated process and takes 2 hours with the engine running.
Going to town.
Everything one could want in a family car. The dvd player, hard drive, and numerous outlets make long rides with the family smooth sailing. Performance may leave a little something to be desired. During uphill climbs the engine hesitates and then races a little. But all in all a good family vehicle.
Do not hesitate to buy one of these!
This is the highest example of a modern vehicle despite the mediocre reports from "experts" - which have done nothing but cast doubts on their objectivity. This is the third T&C we have bought and may well be the best of the lot. Anybody expecting a hotrod will not only be expectedly disappointed, they will be showing their immaturity and ineptitude as well. Let a lady who is accustomed to minivans behind the wheel - and then the keyboard - and get a true feeling of the quality and confidence that this fine vehicle embodies. I would say anybody less than satisfied simply purchased the wrong vehicle!
