Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Town and Country
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,765
See Town and Country Inventory
Starting MSRP
$34,465
See Town and Country Inventory
Starting MSRP
$32,995
See Town and Country Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG202020
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg17/25 mpg17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/500.0 mi.340.0/500.0 mi.340.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm283 hp @ 6400 rpm283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.39.1 ft.39.1 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)Flex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyesyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsnoyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Driver Convenience Groupyesyesno
MOPAR Premium Addition Groupyesyesno
SafetyTecyesnoyes
Quick Order Package 29Kyesnono
Mobility Preparatory Groupyesyesno
30th Anniversary Quick Order Package 29Pnoyesno
Quick Order Package 29Jnoyesno
Quick Order Package 29Mnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
audio and video remote controlyesyesyes
video monitoryesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
DVD playeryesyesno
separate rear audioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
mast antennayesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Blu-ray/DVD playernonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
12V and 115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
Three zone climate controlyesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
rear view with wide-angle camerayesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyesyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
simulated wood and chrome trim on dashnoyesno
simulated wood and chrome trim on doorsnoyesno
turn signal in mirrorsnoyesno
rear parking sensorsnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Uconnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyesyesyes
MOPAR Uconnect Webyesyesyes
2nd & 3rd Row Window Shadesyesnoyes
Light Graystone Seatsyesyesno
Black Seatsyesyesyes
Super Consolenoyesno
2nd Row Fixed Bucket Seats w/3rd Row Stownoyesno
Dual DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainmentnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Front head room39.8 in.39.8 in.39.8 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room63.7 in.63.7 in.63.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room40.7 in.40.7 in.40.7 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room58.4 in.58.4 in.58.4 in.
leatheryesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room65.0 in.65.0 in.65.0 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.1 in.64.1 in.64.1 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyesyesyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyesyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Compact Spare Tireyesyesyes
Power Sunroofnoyesno
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Front track65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity143.8 cu.ft.143.8 cu.ft.143.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4652 lbs.4652 lbs.4652 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.6050 lbs.6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place33.0 cu.ft.33.0 cu.ft.33.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.0.32 cd.0.32 cd.
Angle of approach14.1 degrees14.1 degrees14.1 degrees
Maximum payload1398 lbs.1398 lbs.1398 lbs.
Angle of departure17.5 degrees17.5 degrees17.5 degrees
Length202.8 in.202.8 in.202.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity3600 lbs.3600 lbs.3600 lbs.
Ground clearance5.6 in.5.6 in.5.6 in.
Height67.9 in.67.9 in.67.9 in.
EPA interior volume195.8 cu.ft.195.8 cu.ft.195.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base121.2 in.121.2 in.121.2 in.
Width78.7 in.78.7 in.78.7 in.
Rear track64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Exterior Colors
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Cashmere Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Mocha Java Pearl Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Cashmere Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Mocha Java Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black/Light Graystone, leather
  • Black/Light Graystone, cloth
  • Dark Frost Beige/Medium Frost Beige, leather
  • Dark Frost Beige/Medium Frost Beige, cloth
  • Black/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Frost Beige/Medium Frost Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
P225/65R17 tiresyesyesyes
17 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
underbody mounted spare tireyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnono
painted alloy wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
torsion beam rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,765
Starting MSRP
$34,465
Starting MSRP
$32,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Town and Country Inventory

