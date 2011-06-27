Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs
|Overview
See Town and Country Inventory
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|20
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/25 mpg
|17/25 mpg
|17/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|340.0/500.0 mi.
|340.0/500.0 mi.
|340.0/500.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|20
|20
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|260 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|3.6 l
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.1 ft.
|39.1 ft.
|39.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|no
|blind spot warning accident avoidance system
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|Driver Convenience Group
|yes
|yes
|no
|MOPAR Premium Addition Group
|yes
|yes
|no
|SafetyTec
|yes
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 29K
|yes
|no
|no
|Mobility Preparatory Group
|yes
|yes
|no
|30th Anniversary Quick Order Package 29P
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 29J
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 29M
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|audio and video remote control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|yes
|no
|separate rear audio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Blu-ray/DVD player
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|12V and 115V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view with wide-angle camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear and cargo floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|simulated wood and chrome trim on dash
|no
|yes
|no
|simulated wood and chrome trim on doors
|no
|yes
|no
|turn signal in mirrors
|no
|yes
|no
|rear parking sensors
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|Uconnect 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MOPAR Uconnect Web
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2nd & 3rd Row Window Shades
|yes
|no
|yes
|Light Graystone Seats
|yes
|yes
|no
|Black Seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Super Console
|no
|yes
|no
|2nd Row Fixed Bucket Seats w/3rd Row Stow
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|Front head room
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|39.8 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|63.7 in.
|63.7 in.
|63.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|40.7 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|58.4 in.
|leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|65.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.1 in.
|64.1 in.
|64.1 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|Compact Spare Tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power Sunroof
|no
|yes
|no
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|Front track
|65.6 in.
|65.6 in.
|65.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|143.8 cu.ft.
|143.8 cu.ft.
|143.8 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4652 lbs.
|4652 lbs.
|4652 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6050 lbs.
|6050 lbs.
|6050 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|33.0 cu.ft.
|33.0 cu.ft.
|33.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.32 cd.
|0.32 cd.
|0.32 cd.
|Angle of approach
|14.1 degrees
|14.1 degrees
|14.1 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1398 lbs.
|1398 lbs.
|1398 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|17.5 degrees
|17.5 degrees
|17.5 degrees
|Length
|202.8 in.
|202.8 in.
|202.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3600 lbs.
|3600 lbs.
|3600 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.6 in.
|5.6 in.
|5.6 in.
|Height
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|67.9 in.
|EPA interior volume
|195.8 cu.ft.
|195.8 cu.ft.
|195.8 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|121.2 in.
|121.2 in.
|121.2 in.
|Width
|78.7 in.
|78.7 in.
|78.7 in.
|Rear track
|64.8 in.
|64.8 in.
|64.8 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P225/65R17 tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Town and Country
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|torsion beam rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,765
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Related Used 2014 Chrysler Town and Country info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons