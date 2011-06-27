Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Total Seating
|7
|7
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/22 mpg
|16/20 mpg
|16/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|320/440 mi.
|320/400 mi.
|320/440 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20 gal.
|20 gal.
|20 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|18
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|Torque
|210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|180 hp @ 5000 rpm
|215 hp @ 5000 rpm
|215 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|39.4 ft.
|Valves
|12
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|no
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|no
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|no
|no
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|no
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|no
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|no
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|mast antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|no
|Infinity premium brand speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|10 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|Air conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|yes
|no
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|no
|cargo net
|yes
|no
|no
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|no
|12V rear power outlet(s)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|no
|no
|overhead console with storage
|no
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|no
|yes
|no
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|no
|yes
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|no
|no
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|no
|no
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|no
|no
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|no
|no
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|no
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|no
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|no
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|62.9 in.
|Front leg room
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|40.6 in.
|Front hip room
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|57.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|8 -way power driver seat
|no
|no
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|no
|no
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|Rear head room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|67.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|37.5 in.
|37.5 in.
|37.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|64.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|no
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|Front track
|63 in.
|63 in.
|63 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|168 cu.ft.
|168 cu.ft.
|168 cu.ft.
|Length
|200.6 in.
|200.6 in.
|200.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3800 lbs.
|3800 lbs.
|3800 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4107 lbs.
|4275 lbs.
|4358 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.7 in.
|5.7 in.
|5.7 in.
|Drag Coefficient
|.35 cd.
|.35 cd.
|.35 cd.
|Height
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|68.9 in.
|Wheel base
|119.3 in.
|119.3 in.
|119.3 in.
|Width
|78.6 in.
|78.6 in.
|78.6 in.
|Rear track
|64 in.
|64 in.
|64 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|full wheel covers
|yes
|no
|no
|P215/70R15 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|15 x 6.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|P215/65R16 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|16 x 6.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|no
|no
|yes
|chrome alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|solid axle rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,240
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|7 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
