Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,240
Starting MSRP
$26,315
Starting MSRP
$35,695
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181818
Total Seating777
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/20 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/440 mi.320/400 mi.320/440 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.20 gal.20 gal.
Combined MPG181818
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque210 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm245 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5000 rpm215 hp @ 5000 rpm215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Valves121212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsnoyesyes
auto delay off headlampsnoyesyes
traction controlnoyesyes
engine immobilizernonoyes
front fog/driving lightsnonoyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsnonoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnonoyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesno
Infinity premium brand speakersnonoyes
10 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesno
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesno
cargo netyesnono
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesnono
12V rear power outlet(s)yesyesyes
power steeringyesyesyes
front reading lightsyesnono
overhead console with storagenoyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsnoyesyes
Front and rear air conditioningnoyesno
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesyes
interior air filtrationnoyesyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
Three zone climate controlnonoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
adjustable pedalsnonoyes
front and rear reading lightsnonoyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnono
remote keyless power door locksnoyesyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnoyesyes
external temperature displaynoyesyes
trip computernoyesyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.62.9 in.62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
clothyesyesno
8 -way power driver seatnonoyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportnonoyes
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear hip Room67.6 in.67.6 in.67.6 in.
Rear leg room37.5 in.37.5 in.37.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.64.7 in.64.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsnoyesyes
Measurements
Front track63 in.63 in.63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity168 cu.ft.168 cu.ft.168 cu.ft.
Length200.6 in.200.6 in.200.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3800 lbs.3800 lbs.3800 lbs.
Curb weight4107 lbs.4275 lbs.4358 lbs.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.7 in.5.7 in.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd..35 cd..35 cd.
Height68.9 in.68.9 in.68.9 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width78.6 in.78.6 in.78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.64 in.64 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
  • Steel Blue Pearlcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Dark Garnet Red Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Patriot Blue Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone
  • Navy Blue
  • Taupe
  • Taupe
  • Taupe
  • Navy Blue
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
full wheel coversyesnono
P215/70R15 tiresyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
steel wheelsyesnono
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyesnono
P215/65R16 tiresnoyesyes
alloy wheelsnoyesno
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
fullsize matching spare tirenonoyes
chrome alloy wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
solid axle rear suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
