Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews
2000 Town & Country Limited
We bought this van used 3 years ago with about 160,000 miles on it. We had to replace the alternator within the first month, but that was the most major repair it's needed since we've owned it. Needless to say, that leaves me very satisfied with the van's overall mechanical reliability. Starts right up every try. It's not the zippiest van I've ever driven, but is a very comfortable ride. Shortly after we got this van the back hatch quit opening, over the years the passenger doors quit opening from the inside, both annoying issues we haven't really looked into getting fixed, so I don't know how expensive it will be. At some point the left turn signal started acting up. Randomly it will not work. Our best deduction is that there is a problem in the switch (at the steering column). The flakiness of the turn signal was my biggest safety concern with this van, however. Handles well on snow, ice, and rain. We have 5 kids ages 7-16, and found the roominess left some to be desired, it's not terrible, not great. Sound system was great before two of the speakers got blown out. Heated seats never worked right, drivers side didn't heat at all, and when the passenger side worked it felt like it might set you on fire. There was a recall on heated seats that year. After 30,000 miles, I can say I enjoyed driving this van and would recommend it for it's reliability. It is primarily my husband's van now, as we have gotten a newer Toyota Sienna for the family. Previously we owned a 1998 Nissan Quest, I loved our Quest, it went to 219,000 miles then it was stolen. Comfort and overall sturdiness of the interior of the Chrysler were better than our Quest, tho. We considered getting a newer Town & Country when we decided to upgrade our van, but after much research found the Toyotas to have the best overall reviews. This year of Town and Country was a good one for us.
Chrysler Town and Country Limited
Bought this van at an auction with 100,000 on it. Have put 30,000 miles on it and have not had anything to complain about. Mileage averages 20 city, and 24-27 highway. I am really impressed with this vehicle.
Best work van i owned.
i got this minivan around 120,000 miles for about $1,000. i needed a work van and i didnt have a lot of money. i was hoping that it would last me 150,000 miles. but no it keeped on going. ive been a lot of places with this minivan. i put over 50,000 miles in 2 years. the only thing i changed was the oil, air filter, the radiator was leaking when i bought it and the thermostat, that's why i got it for so cheap. i only paid about $40 for both at a junk yard and installed them my self. also the starter was cracked when i took the radiator out but it still works to this day. also the brakes. other then that everything is stock. over the 2 years i have only spent about $200 with all the repairs.
AWD Chrys Town & Country Rocks!
The Chrysler AWD Town & Country exceeds expectations, it knocks the socks off SUVs! For example: It carries 4'x8' plywood sheets and up to 12' long boards inside with the tailgate closed. It tows my 16' tri-hull with 110 hp motor anywhere and pulls up wet gravel launch ramps with ease. It has taken me skiing when plows couldn't get up the mountain because of stuck cars and SUV's blocking the road, but I could weave through and make it! With 113,000 miles on the 3.8 litre V-6, it uses no oil and still get's 22 mpg all around. It carries up to 7 adults in complete comfort (4 captains chairs, 1 bench seat) with no transmission hump. Good sound system and accoustics.
Beast!
Bought this minivan a year ago for $800 with 220,000 on it. Right now it has 231,470 on it, starts every day. Gets the kids to school, and me to work. No problems at all. Other than oil changes, it hasn't cost me a dime.
