Used 2000 Chrysler Town and Country Minivan Consumer Reviews

Erin , 12/02/2015 LX 4dr Minivan

We bought this van used 3 years ago with about 160,000 miles on it. We had to replace the alternator within the first month, but that was the most major repair it's needed since we've owned it. Needless to say, that leaves me very satisfied with the van's overall mechanical reliability. Starts right up every try. It's not the zippiest van I've ever driven, but is a very comfortable ride. Shortly after we got this van the back hatch quit opening, over the years the passenger doors quit opening from the inside, both annoying issues we haven't really looked into getting fixed, so I don't know how expensive it will be. At some point the left turn signal started acting up. Randomly it will not work. Our best deduction is that there is a problem in the switch (at the steering column). The flakiness of the turn signal was my biggest safety concern with this van, however. Handles well on snow, ice, and rain. We have 5 kids ages 7-16, and found the roominess left some to be desired, it's not terrible, not great. Sound system was great before two of the speakers got blown out. Heated seats never worked right, drivers side didn't heat at all, and when the passenger side worked it felt like it might set you on fire. There was a recall on heated seats that year. After 30,000 miles, I can say I enjoyed driving this van and would recommend it for it's reliability. It is primarily my husband's van now, as we have gotten a newer Toyota Sienna for the family. Previously we owned a 1998 Nissan Quest, I loved our Quest, it went to 219,000 miles then it was stolen. Comfort and overall sturdiness of the interior of the Chrysler were better than our Quest, tho. We considered getting a newer Town & Country when we decided to upgrade our van, but after much research found the Toyotas to have the best overall reviews. This year of Town and Country was a good one for us.