Used 1993 Chrysler Town and Country Consumer Reviews
Good car for the money
I recently purchased this car. Iput new tires on it. Changed the oil. Now it ride great. Runs pretty good. It's really cute. Fun to drive. I can still afford to buy a new engine if this one fails.
I'll never buy another Chrysler producr
1. everything breaks down after the warrenty expires 2. we are on our third transmission, plus numerous transmission repairs 3. when it comes to contact and feedback from district and corporate personnel, they are masters of customer disatisfaction. 4. Bob Ferstle Chrysler in Houston was excellent in dealing with our problems; I can not say the same about South Hills Chrysler in Peters Township (outside\of Pittsburgh)
When it rains I drown!
If one little thing goes wrong the whole system craps out. I've been stranded more than once and living in one of the coldest states it sucks. I hate the fact the seats don't move and it difficult to move around inside. And getting someone to fix it and fix it right good luck, the dealer didnt even know what the little light flashing on the dash was... I finally fixed myself. All the recalls in themselves should make this vehicle undrivable! In the long run even though I HATE them I should have bought a Ford.
Love mine
Bought my wife a used van with over 100,000 miles. No major problems. Very comfortable. Love it and would buy another.
'93 T&C
Had 170,000 miles when I purchased, had a few problems around 200,000 miles. Original fuel pump, water pump & alternator went bad, but understandable for the mileage. Has been an excellent family vehicle, now has 230,000 miles. Just upgraded to a '99 T&C, but still have old one. '93 still burns no oil!
Sponsored cars related to the Town and Country
Related Used 1993 Chrysler Town and Country info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner