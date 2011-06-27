  1. Home
Used 1993 Chrysler Town and Country Consumer Reviews

More about the 1993 Town and Country
4.4
Good car for the money

ljross, 06/05/2010
I recently purchased this car. Iput new tires on it. Changed the oil. Now it ride great. Runs pretty good. It's really cute. Fun to drive. I can still afford to buy a new engine if this one fails.

I'll never buy another Chrysler producr

one unhappy customer, 02/28/2002
1. everything breaks down after the warrenty expires 2. we are on our third transmission, plus numerous transmission repairs 3. when it comes to contact and feedback from district and corporate personnel, they are masters of customer disatisfaction. 4. Bob Ferstle Chrysler in Houston was excellent in dealing with our problems; I can not say the same about South Hills Chrysler in Peters Township (outside\of Pittsburgh)

When it rains I drown!

Wsh I boht a Ford???, 02/09/2003
If one little thing goes wrong the whole system craps out. I've been stranded more than once and living in one of the coldest states it sucks. I hate the fact the seats don't move and it difficult to move around inside. And getting someone to fix it and fix it right good luck, the dealer didnt even know what the little light flashing on the dash was... I finally fixed myself. All the recalls in themselves should make this vehicle undrivable! In the long run even though I HATE them I should have bought a Ford.

Love mine

ythpstr2000, 10/06/2003
Bought my wife a used van with over 100,000 miles. No major problems. Very comfortable. Love it and would buy another.

'93 T&C

kc, 12/17/2005
Had 170,000 miles when I purchased, had a few problems around 200,000 miles. Original fuel pump, water pump & alternator went bad, but understandable for the mileage. Has been an excellent family vehicle, now has 230,000 miles. Just upgraded to a '99 T&C, but still have old one. '93 still burns no oil!

