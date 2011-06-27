Used 2005 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews
Bad Boy Blue
This is a very reliable car. Just do the maintenance required, and this thing will start and run every time. This is one of the most dependable cars I have ever owned. And I have found that it is a great platform for upgrading. I've added a few items to it, and I get lots of compliments. If you get one of these things, you'll be very happy. Zoom zoom.
Decent ride for the buck
I had just purchased a 2005 Chrysler Sebring LX Coupe, exterior Brilliant Silver, interior is toupe cloth. My choice of engine was the Mitsubishi built 4 cylinder with the automatic transmission. Great exterior styling, interior is a little plain and lacking in initial quality, ride is surprisingly quiet/ smooth, and the 4 cylinder Mitsubishi engine powers this vehicle w/ V-6 like performance. Bad points to date: Front rotors were warped upon my leaving the showroom w/ this vehicle, as steering wheel and brake pedal shakes/vibrates when attempting to slow down/stop. If this remains to be the only problem that I'll experience w/ this vehicle, only then will I give Chrysler a thumbs up !
A car with promise
Chrysler pulled the plug on this machine too soon. This vehicle had such great possibilities with the ultra sleek exterior design, if only they would have used some of the exterior's bold new styling for the interior, as the interior utilizes cheap plastic components, a trade mark of Chrysler products. If you're a tall person, good luck in attempting to fit into this ride, head room is at an extreme minimal. I'm short, so no complaints here ! The touring suspension provides a nice smooth ride, and the car being so low to ground provides you with sports car handling around bends, etc. I really like the car though, despite interior design. I'd give it a few more ponies, re-work interior.
What a fun car!
I purchased an 04 Sebring LX mainly because of the rediculous rebates being offered. I ended up falling in love with the car. It has the 5-speed manual transmission, and is decked out in leather, has all the goodies. Power is fantastic and the mileage is surprisingly good, espescially since I have been putting my foot in!
Sports car with style
The car is a little bigger then a Mustang. It's more like a Camaro. Fun to drive, 28mpg on hwy. Car feels solid and looks nice.
