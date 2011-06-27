Used 2005 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews

Bad Boy Blue Thomas Miller , 09/12/2015 Limited 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 4A) 18 of 21 people found this review helpful This is a very reliable car. Just do the maintenance required, and this thing will start and run every time. This is one of the most dependable cars I have ever owned. And I have found that it is a great platform for upgrading. I've added a few items to it, and I get lots of compliments. If you get one of these things, you'll be very happy. Zoom zoom. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Decent ride for the buck Bill Tabor , 05/16/2005 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I had just purchased a 2005 Chrysler Sebring LX Coupe, exterior Brilliant Silver, interior is toupe cloth. My choice of engine was the Mitsubishi built 4 cylinder with the automatic transmission. Great exterior styling, interior is a little plain and lacking in initial quality, ride is surprisingly quiet/ smooth, and the 4 cylinder Mitsubishi engine powers this vehicle w/ V-6 like performance. Bad points to date: Front rotors were warped upon my leaving the showroom w/ this vehicle, as steering wheel and brake pedal shakes/vibrates when attempting to slow down/stop. If this remains to be the only problem that I'll experience w/ this vehicle, only then will I give Chrysler a thumbs up ! Report Abuse

A car with promise Bill T , 06/06/2006 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Chrysler pulled the plug on this machine too soon. This vehicle had such great possibilities with the ultra sleek exterior design, if only they would have used some of the exterior's bold new styling for the interior, as the interior utilizes cheap plastic components, a trade mark of Chrysler products. If you're a tall person, good luck in attempting to fit into this ride, head room is at an extreme minimal. I'm short, so no complaints here ! The touring suspension provides a nice smooth ride, and the car being so low to ground provides you with sports car handling around bends, etc. I really like the car though, despite interior design. I'd give it a few more ponies, re-work interior. Report Abuse

What a fun car! rittdon , 10/28/2004 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I purchased an 04 Sebring LX mainly because of the rediculous rebates being offered. I ended up falling in love with the car. It has the 5-speed manual transmission, and is decked out in leather, has all the goodies. Power is fantastic and the mileage is surprisingly good, espescially since I have been putting my foot in! Report Abuse