Used 2001 Chrysler Sebring Coupe Consumer Reviews

Used car should have kept doxen , 09/15/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We bought this for our son in the military. We liked the looks and it was reasonable had 95k miles. We took it in to AAA garage and they only put in a new timing belt and changed the radiator fluid for a cold climate. I drove it from Phoenix to east coast and ran great. It was also more comfortable than making the same drive in a town car or suburban. The mechanics said should be good for another 1999999 miles, We liked looks so much we are now looking at other sebrings for us. Have owned chrysler lebaron Triumph (biggest disaster) chevy hondas. This ranks in the best.

Wow, What A Surpise MissShona , 05/25/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful A couple of weeks ago I brought a '01 Sebring LX. I was on a tight budget but I still wanted a "cool" car. I never knew a Chrysler would fit the bill! Although I have an LX, it has the V-6 engine. This is my first automatic car but it's so peppy I almost don't miss shifting. Passing and acceleration are no problem. It's comfortable on long road trips. It looks amazing for a 7 year old car. I was considering the Mitsubishi Eclipse from around the same years and this car was thousands cheaper than the Mitsubishi Eclipse GT (but with the same engine). The exterior looks very classy too.

Surprise Surprise michael c , 06/28/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The circumstances I got my Sebring in is another story, but it wasn't my initial choice. I was skeptical of Chryslers having owned a Neon that was a turd. But it turns out it's just a Mitsubishi Eclipse in a Sebring body! It has been a great car. I do regular maintenance myself, and have used premium fuel and synthetic oil since the first change. It runs as strong with 7 yrs and 83,000 miles as it did with 10 days and 100.

Very fine, smooth, eye-catcher Ken T , 07/08/2010 4 of 6 people found this review helpful One of the finest, most subtle, smooth, solid, quality rides I've ever had the pleasure of owning & driving (& I've had alot!). Excellent power (3.0 L, 24v, Mitsu engine with 5-spd), handling, & stopping ability. All without alot of hot rod/dog noise & flash; just a fine tune from the (unfortunately single) exhaust & from the engine. Yet due to power2weight, I get 23-27 mpg driving in the fast lane. (K&N filter, Z-Max, airflow director, Vavoline Durablend, & +1 Toyo Z-rated's help) Have run it at both Laguna Sega & Infinion raceways with grand style, good times much fun! Then for the evenings; the babes luv the leather, truly distinctive sytle, & Indigo color!