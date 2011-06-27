Used 1998 Chrysler Sebring Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|20
|22
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/29 mpg
|17/25 mpg
|18/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|321.1/490.1 mi.
|287.3/422.5 mi.
|288.0/448.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|16.9 gal.
|16.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|20
|22
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm
|167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|2.5 l
|2.4 l
|Horsepower
|140 hp @ 6000 rpm
|163 hp @ 5500 rpm
|150 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.7 ft.
|40.7 ft.
|40.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|V6
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|38.7 in.
|Front leg room
|43.3 in.
|43.3 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|52.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.1 in.
|53.1 in.
|55.0 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.5 in.
|36.5 in.
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|49.6 in.
|49.6 in.
|44.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.0 in.
|35.0 in.
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.1 in.
|55.1 in.
|49.0 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|190.9 in.
|190.9 in.
|192.6 in.
|Curb weight
|2959 lbs.
|3197 lbs.
|3344 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.1 cu.ft.
|13.1 cu.ft.
|11.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|5.4 in.
|6.1 in.
|Height
|53.0 in.
|53.3 in.
|54.8 in.
|Wheel base
|103.7 in.
|103.7 in.
|106.0 in.
|Width
|69.7 in.
|69.7 in.
|70.1 in.
