  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Sebring
  4. Used 1998 Chrysler Sebring
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Chrysler Sebring Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Sebring
Overview
See Sebring Inventory
See Sebring Inventory
See Sebring Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG232022
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/29 mpg17/25 mpg18/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/490.1 mi.287.3/422.5 mi.288.0/448.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG232022
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm170 lb-ft @ 4350 rpm167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.5 l2.4 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6000 rpm163 hp @ 5500 rpm150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.52.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.55.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.5 in.36.5 in.37.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.6 in.49.6 in.44.7 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.35.0 in.35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.49.0 in.
Measurements
Length190.9 in.190.9 in.192.6 in.
Curb weight2959 lbs.3197 lbs.3344 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.1 cu.ft.13.1 cu.ft.11.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.6.1 in.
Height53.0 in.53.3 in.54.8 in.
Wheel base103.7 in.103.7 in.106.0 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.70.1 in.
See Sebring InventorySee Sebring InventorySee Sebring Inventory

Related Used 1998 Chrysler Sebring info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles