2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Consumer Reviews

1.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

2020 Pacifica Hybrid died 2 weeks after purchase

Simon, 02/19/2020
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)
29 of 34 people found this review helpful

Unfortunately, there is no review for the 2020 model on Edmunds yet so I'm putting it under 2019. Purchased a Pacifica Hybrid in January 2020 and the car died 2 weeks later while driving it. Had to tow it to dealer. PIM problem with 7 different failure codes. P061B, P062C, P06B4, P0A45, P0C1A and P215B.

