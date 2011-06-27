2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Consumer Reviews

Simon , 02/19/2020 Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid EVT)

29 of 34 people found this review helpful

Unfortunately, there is no review for the 2020 model on Edmunds yet so I'm putting it under 2019. Purchased a Pacifica Hybrid in January 2020 and the car died 2 weeks later while driving it. Had to tow it to dealer. PIM problem with 7 different failure codes. P061B, P062C, P06B4, P0A45, P0C1A and P215B.