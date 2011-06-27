  1. Home
Used 1992 Chrysler New Yorker Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg17/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)272.0/368.0 mi.272.0/368.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.0 gal.16.0 gal.
Combined MPG1919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque183 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm183 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l
Horsepower147 hp @ 4800 rpm147 hp @ 4800 rpm
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room51.3 in.51.2 in.
Front shoulder room56.2 in.55.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.7 in.51.7 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.38.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.7 in.55.9 in.
Measurements
Length198.6 in.193.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3425 lbs.3346 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.5 cu.ft.16.5 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.53.6 in.
Wheel base109.5 in.104.5 in.
Width68.9 in.68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Beryl Green Pearl Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Fire Red
  • Bright White
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Silver Quartz Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Mahogany Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Mahogany Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic


