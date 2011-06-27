Used 2001 Chrysler LHS Sedan Consumer Reviews

215000 and still going strong Deb , 05/29/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful This is the best car I've ever owned. Report Abuse

Great Value! EC ACE , 03/03/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I truly believe there could be no better value in a luxury car. Everything from style, comfort and performance cannot be beat at this car's price. My wife and I have driven this car 55000 miles and have yet to put a single dollar toward anything other than routine maintenance. It is a pleasure to own and drive, and we get daily compliments on its appearance and style.

Best car ever owned Golferbill , 11/10/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Had two Cadillacs before this car. Fell in love with LHS design when it first came out. Waited two years and monitored owner bulletin boards until all bugs and complaints seemed to have been worked out.

I love this car Mike Chowers , 03/03/2002 0 of 2 people found this review helpful This car handles like a dream. Yesterday I smoked a 6 clyinder mustang.