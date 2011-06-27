  1. Home
Used 2001 Chrysler LHS Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(61%)4(28%)3(5%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.4
18 reviews
List Price Estimate
$1,000 - $2,400
Used LHS for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
215000 and still going strong

Deb, 05/29/2009
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

This is the best car I've ever owned.

Great Value!

EC ACE, 03/03/2004
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I truly believe there could be no better value in a luxury car. Everything from style, comfort and performance cannot be beat at this car's price. My wife and I have driven this car 55000 miles and have yet to put a single dollar toward anything other than routine maintenance. It is a pleasure to own and drive, and we get daily compliments on its appearance and style.

Best car ever owned

Golferbill, 11/10/2005
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Had two Cadillacs before this car. Fell in love with LHS design when it first came out. Waited two years and monitored owner bulletin boards until all bugs and complaints seemed to have been worked out.

I love this car

Mike Chowers, 03/03/2002
0 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car handles like a dream. Yesterday I smoked a 6 clyinder mustang.

150000 miles on original battery

TW, 09/26/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Best car I have owned. I have driven this thing 150,000 miles and it has only had 2 malfunctions. Shift Cable broke which I discovered was a design flaw in the cable. Also had to replace the Control Module. Still have the original battery though. Love to drive this car on the highway. I hugs the curves and holds speed through the mountain roads. I can't find a car that gives this styling, features and ride.

