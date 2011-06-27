Used 1996 Chrysler LHS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288.0/432.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque221 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower214 hp @ 5850 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Front shoulder room58.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.
Rear leg room41.7 in.
Rear shoulder room58.2 in.
Measurements
Length207.4 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3596 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Candy Apple Red Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Candy Apple Red Tint Ct
  • Drama Gold Metallic
  • Dark Iris Pearl
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Flame Red
  • Forest Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Golden White Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Island Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Light Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Satin Glow Metallic
  • Stone White
