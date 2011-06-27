Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron Sedan Consumer Reviews

I'd get another. Stephanie , 09/30/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I was reluctant to pay $1,400 for the 1994 LeBaron with 110,000 miles. But I'm sure glad I did! What a super reliable car. Cheap to fix, good pick up (love the v6), good on hills, in the snow (with snow tires), and it just keeps going and going. The only problem is that the bottom has finally rusted out. Everything is leaking. I think if we had been able to garage it we would have gotten more out of it. But the engine goes nice and quiet and the ride is smooth. Not stellar on gas but it's great in the winter. I would buy a well maintained one again in a heartbeat. I'll be sad when this one goes. Report Abuse

Chrysler Lebaron Tami-jo , 06/28/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I love owning this car it is perfect for my needs and I have had no major problems with this car in the last 20 months that I have owned it. Report Abuse

A Happy Owner ??? Steve Chapman , 10/08/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Just like every other Chrysler LeBaron, I too, have the transmission rebuilt at 100,000 miles. Other than that, it runs reasonably well. I particularly like the "look" of this car. It gives me around 22 mpg. If I can stand the noise from the brake which I have them checked a few times, I may keep it a little longer because it doesn't worth much in the used car market. Report Abuse

Great Car OnlyOwnMopar , 01/13/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for 10 years. It has been nothing but awesome. It looks great, very fast and handles well. In 160,000 miles all I have had to do is change the water pump, and starter. The tranny needed an overhaul, but if you consider that Chrysler tranny's are designed for 120,000, getting 160 isnt bad at all. Other than that i maintain it regularly like any car needs and its been great. Report Abuse