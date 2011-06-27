Used 1993 Chrysler Le Baron for Sale

  • $4,000

    1994 Chrysler Le Baron GTC

    105,764 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Kelsey Chevrolet - Greendale / Indiana

    **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **NEW CAR TRADE**, LeBaron GTC, 2D Convertible, 3.0L V6 MPI, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Red, Cloth. 20/28 City/Highway MPG 20/28 City/Highway MPGAt Kelsey Chevrolet we offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1994 Chrysler Le Baron GTC.
    Engine: 6-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1C3EU4538RF201695
    Stock: K8050MT
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-06-2020

  • $11,497

    1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC

    10,547 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Coughlin Marysville Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM - Marysville / Ohio

    WHAT A RARE FIND! 10K ACTUAL MILES, ONE FAMILY OWNED FROM NEW AND THIS CAR COMES WITH EVERY SUPPORTING DOC FROM ORIGINAL PURCHASE! THESE ARE GETTING SO HARD TO FIND AND THIS IS QUITE POSSIBLY ONE OF THE LOWEST MILE EXAMPLES LEFT! CALL TODAY TO DISCUSS THIS UNIQUE UNIT THAT IS CURRENTLY CLIMBING IN VALUE!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZC2FS1201LB206065
    Stock: MU3117
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-13-2020

  • $9,995

    1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC

    33,398 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska

    Check out this very nice rare low mileage 1990 Chrysler TC By Maserati! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with great features including a 3.0L V6, Hard and Soft Top, Automatic Transmission, Leather, Power Top, Infinity Stereo, Power Seat, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, and much more! Overall this car is very clean inside and out! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store it at our location. If you would like to see it in person, please contact us at 402.991.1112 It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call us at 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1990 Chrysler Le Baron GTC.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    20 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: ZC2FS1203LB206410
    Stock: 206410
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 04-27-2020

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

Showing 1 - 3 out of 3 listings
