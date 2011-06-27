Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron Consumer Reviews
Good fun for little coin!
I've always loved these convertibles and picked one up a 92 cheap in 2005 for my daughter to destroy while learning to drive. She didn't like it and it sat for a year at the side of the house. I started driving it instead of my V10 3/4 ton to save fuel on non truck runs. And it was fun! Junk yards abound with these and other models with common parts. I've spent idle time picking out better parts from wrecks and have basically rebuilt this car. This car is simple to work on and improve. Nobody pimps these cars out. So I am! 1 inch lowering kit, fresh stock paint, upgraded chrome, interior swap from other similar year Chrysler models, Chev Z24 16 inch rims. 225,000kms and going strong!
My 1992 LeBaron Rocks!
I bought my LeBaron used with 311,000k's on it, the car was maintained and was look after very good by the previous owner. I have done nothing to it and it works beautifully, Love the style and the 3.0L rocks and is a very high performance motor to say the least, I love it and plan to keep it for some time.
Love the Car!
This has been a great car, heavy and sturdy, can stand outside of the car and turn the car on even starts up with no problem after months in winter storage. The car has power, my daughter raced it against a Mustang and won. This car is easy to take care of regarding maintenance, and is easy on gas usage which is very nice. The only thing that I wish it had was a drink holder. After all these years it runs great, looks great and we still have a blast driving around with the top down, that is the only way to go.
1 Fun Ride
Very simple to work on, parts arent to expenisive compared to other more expensive convertibles, looks just as good as a new bmw convertible, not very expensive to own or buy, little bit of muscle, not to bad on gas, reliable, not the best car for long trips due to not enough back seat leg room still bigger than most in its class
Strong Dependable Car LX Sedan 3.0 L
Has Been In My Family Since We Bought It New And Had Little Problems With It 20 Years Ago. Has Over 200Thousand Miles and Only Major Probs Were Starter, Key Ignition, Struts, Batt, AC, Radio, And Easy To Get To Gaskets. As Long As You Keep Up With Maintenance You'll Be Fine. If You Keep Your Foot Outta Gas You Get 23mpg - 29mpg And Has Medium Power. Still Does 110mph (Track) Easily Even With Blown Gaskets And Only Quart N Half Inbetween Oil Changes. Road Trip With This Car I Would Actuallly Consider It That Comfy Of A Car.
Sponsored cars related to the Le Baron
Related Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner