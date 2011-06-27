Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron Consumer Reviews

Good fun for little coin! hondast1300 , 01/20/2013 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've always loved these convertibles and picked one up a 92 cheap in 2005 for my daughter to destroy while learning to drive. She didn't like it and it sat for a year at the side of the house. I started driving it instead of my V10 3/4 ton to save fuel on non truck runs. And it was fun! Junk yards abound with these and other models with common parts. I've spent idle time picking out better parts from wrecks and have basically rebuilt this car. This car is simple to work on and improve. Nobody pimps these cars out. So I am! 1 inch lowering kit, fresh stock paint, upgraded chrome, interior swap from other similar year Chrysler models, Chev Z24 16 inch rims. 225,000kms and going strong! Report Abuse

My 1992 LeBaron Rocks! SKRJeff , 12/19/2002 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I bought my LeBaron used with 311,000k's on it, the car was maintained and was look after very good by the previous owner. I have done nothing to it and it works beautifully, Love the style and the 3.0L rocks and is a very high performance motor to say the least, I love it and plan to keep it for some time. Report Abuse

Love the Car! Dean , 02/09/2010 6 of 6 people found this review helpful This has been a great car, heavy and sturdy, can stand outside of the car and turn the car on even starts up with no problem after months in winter storage. The car has power, my daughter raced it against a Mustang and won. This car is easy to take care of regarding maintenance, and is easy on gas usage which is very nice. The only thing that I wish it had was a drink holder. After all these years it runs great, looks great and we still have a blast driving around with the top down, that is the only way to go. Report Abuse

1 Fun Ride popppppz , 07/24/2007 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Very simple to work on, parts arent to expenisive compared to other more expensive convertibles, looks just as good as a new bmw convertible, not very expensive to own or buy, little bit of muscle, not to bad on gas, reliable, not the best car for long trips due to not enough back seat leg room still bigger than most in its class Report Abuse