Used 1992 Chrysler Le Baron Convertible Consumer Reviews

5(23%)4(69%)3(8%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.2
13 reviews
123

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good fun for little coin!

hondast1300, 01/20/2013
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I've always loved these convertibles and picked one up a 92 cheap in 2005 for my daughter to destroy while learning to drive. She didn't like it and it sat for a year at the side of the house. I started driving it instead of my V10 3/4 ton to save fuel on non truck runs. And it was fun! Junk yards abound with these and other models with common parts. I've spent idle time picking out better parts from wrecks and have basically rebuilt this car. This car is simple to work on and improve. Nobody pimps these cars out. So I am! 1 inch lowering kit, fresh stock paint, upgraded chrome, interior swap from other similar year Chrysler models, Chev Z24 16 inch rims. 225,000kms and going strong!

Love the Car!

Dean, 02/09/2010
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

This has been a great car, heavy and sturdy, can stand outside of the car and turn the car on even starts up with no problem after months in winter storage. The car has power, my daughter raced it against a Mustang and won. This car is easy to take care of regarding maintenance, and is easy on gas usage which is very nice. The only thing that I wish it had was a drink holder. After all these years it runs great, looks great and we still have a blast driving around with the top down, that is the only way to go.

1 Fun Ride

popppppz, 07/24/2007
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Very simple to work on, parts arent to expenisive compared to other more expensive convertibles, looks just as good as a new bmw convertible, not very expensive to own or buy, little bit of muscle, not to bad on gas, reliable, not the best car for long trips due to not enough back seat leg room still bigger than most in its class

For my information

Duane L Burk, 11/02/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Handling of car is exceptrional, enjoy driving. The foriegn motor has never given me a ounce of problems. Transmission could be better.

92 LeBaron Convertible

erice, 10/29/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Bought this car for my two daughters who wanted "anything that the top comes off". The 92 LeBaron convertible is a beautiful classic design. Mine is white with grey interior, trunk lid luggage rack and I have added 15" alloy wheels. It looks great! Unfortunately the car has had problems with its power windows, power top motor, theft alarm, water pump and AC. Some of its due to age however, and if you have a reasonable mechanic with access to used parts, its a big convertible with lots of power.

Research Similar Vehicles