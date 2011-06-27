Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron Convertible Consumer Reviews

little hot rod bud , 02/27/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have only had this car for about 4 months but it is the best vehicle I have owned. For being a smaller car it performs better than i imagined. I call it my little hot rod. It is in excellent condition for being 15 years old, it's amazing how solid it is. Report Abuse

My Ruby Red Convertable Erin O'Connell , 05/03/2002 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I've had my convertable for about one year now, I travel 40 miles to work every day and then I attend night school a few towns away. This little car is so much fun to drive in the good weather or bad and I wouldn't trade it for the world. I think it's amazing that a 10 year old car would perform so well on a daily basis for me and the greatis thing of all is that I was able to get a Lebaron w/ white leather & options I couldn't afford on a new car!!

New hottness from Old and busted Johnnie C , 12/19/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful my car befor this was a 1986 oldsmobile calais and it blew the top speed on it was 85 so i seen this lovely glowing red from the back of a dealership and i couldnt beliece how good in a condition it was for the miles and year for the price so i had to get it and oohh man was it a great choise although i had been concidering trading it in for my dream car its not much but i have always had unconditional love for the 1993 Ford Probe GT but i even turned that down when i drove my cousins so this Le Baron will always stay in my driveway and heart

Awesome Evelynac , 07/11/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have owned my flaming red 91 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible for 13 years and still love driving this car. Over the July 4th weekend, I drove this car from Tampa to Denver (1,900 miles) in 2 days and the car performed flawlessly even though I have over 107,000 on the speedometer. At the end of this grueling trip, the engine hummed like new. I am determined to keep this little beauty another 10 years. I have a PT Cruiser but I will never give up my little convertible. What a beauty (and everything is original and still works!).