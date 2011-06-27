Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron Convertible Consumer Reviews
little hot rod
I have only had this car for about 4 months but it is the best vehicle I have owned. For being a smaller car it performs better than i imagined. I call it my little hot rod. It is in excellent condition for being 15 years old, it's amazing how solid it is.
My Ruby Red Convertable
I've had my convertable for about one year now, I travel 40 miles to work every day and then I attend night school a few towns away. This little car is so much fun to drive in the good weather or bad and I wouldn't trade it for the world. I think it's amazing that a 10 year old car would perform so well on a daily basis for me and the greatis thing of all is that I was able to get a Lebaron w/ white leather & options I couldn't afford on a new car!!
New hottness from Old and busted
my car befor this was a 1986 oldsmobile calais and it blew the top speed on it was 85 so i seen this lovely glowing red from the back of a dealership and i couldnt beliece how good in a condition it was for the miles and year for the price so i had to get it and oohh man was it a great choise although i had been concidering trading it in for my dream car its not much but i have always had unconditional love for the 1993 Ford Probe GT but i even turned that down when i drove my cousins so this Le Baron will always stay in my driveway and heart
Awesome
I have owned my flaming red 91 Chrysler LeBaron Convertible for 13 years and still love driving this car. Over the July 4th weekend, I drove this car from Tampa to Denver (1,900 miles) in 2 days and the car performed flawlessly even though I have over 107,000 on the speedometer. At the end of this grueling trip, the engine hummed like new. I am determined to keep this little beauty another 10 years. I have a PT Cruiser but I will never give up my little convertible. What a beauty (and everything is original and still works!).
I love my car!
My car is now 12 years old. It is still running on its origional engine with 108,000 miles on it. I have never had any expensive repairs on it- it is definitely a diehard.This car is comfortable to ride in and easy to handle. The roads always seem smooth. This car was only used as a summer car until my winter car died and I was amazed at how well this car handles in the snow. I love this car and look like a movie star in it!!! I will be sad when it is time to get a new car, but I think I will try Chrysler's Sebring- Chrysler seems to know cars.
Sponsored cars related to the Le Baron
Related Used 1991 Chrysler Le Baron Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner