1992 Chrysler Imperial Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

No changes for 1992.

Consumer reviews

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1992 Chrysler Imperial features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Chrysler Imperial

Used 1992 Chrysler Imperial Overview

The Used 1992 Chrysler Imperial is offered in the following submodels: Imperial Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Chrysler Imperial?

Which used 1992 Chrysler Imperials are available in my area?

Can't find a used 1992 Chrysler Imperials you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Imperial for sale - 9 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $10,909.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 2 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $10,984.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Imperial for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,931.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,874.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Chrysler Imperial?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

