I have enjoyed excellent service from my Imperial. I wanted a good looking, quiet, dependable, economical, and unique automobile. The Imperial has not disappointed me any at all. I receive compliments on it's good looks and uniqueness. Most people that inquire are surprised this car is 15 years old now. The unique front end, tailights, and formal roofline set this car off from others around it. The sumptuous interior includes supple Mark Cross leather seats and a premium sound system. It rides like a dream but not wallowy like a boat. You drive surrounded by genuine luxury, security, in an atmosphere of peace and quiet. The car does work the small engine, but the fuel economy is excellent

