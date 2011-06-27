  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Imperial
  4. Used 1990 Chrysler Imperial
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1990 Chrysler Imperial Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chrysler Imperial for Sale
List Price Estimate
$767 - $1,851
Used Imperial for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Yet another Chrysler Imperial is unleashed on the unsuspecting public. This one has front-wheel drive and is larger than the New Yorker Fifth Avenue. It is loaded with standard equipment and is equipped with Chrysler's new 3.3 V6 engine and a four-speed transmission.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chrysler Imperial.

5(50%)
4(33%)
3(17%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.3
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Little known great ride
PAE,01/07/2010
Overall great car. Perfect size for family of 5. Rear seat/leg space just comparable-or better- than Crown Vic. 15" wheels would have been better choice. Aquired car w/ 90000 miles & ran it another 100000. Air suspension gave out & replaced w/ New Yorker suspension. Elegant body design w/ high level interior. Would have kept it longer had there been a need for a 3rd car. Ample trunk space w/ handy air compressor for emergencies.
1990 Chrysler Imperial
NY3UVL714,02/18/2010
Big luxurious 1980's style American boulevardier. Quiet and comfortable on smooth roads, rough pavement causes abrupt and harsh ride. Poor handling, with loose floating motions on quickly undulating freeways. Spacious, first class looking, fully equipped interior Impressively roomy rear seat legroom. Disappointingly, the first class interior styling is betrayed by average contstruction and assembly. Rattles in doors and dash occasionally sour the luxury ambiance. Powerful but boomy 10 speaker Infinity Ultimate Sound system. Overall a nice blast from the past available for bargain prices. Imperials do not stand up well to abuse or neglect, watch out for well maintained examples.
Better Buy Than Caddy or Lincoln
arkysall,07/13/2003
This is a distinctive ride. It looks and acts different than competitive autos. I've driven Lincolns and Caddys. The Imperial has a different 'feel' altogether. It starts with distinctive looks but goes beyond that. A great old car and probably the best buy for the dollar in its field.
Imperial more than a name
turbodan,10/15/2004
I have enjoyed excellent service from my Imperial. I wanted a good looking, quiet, dependable, economical, and unique automobile. The Imperial has not disappointed me any at all. I receive compliments on it's good looks and uniqueness. Most people that inquire are surprised this car is 15 years old now. The unique front end, tailights, and formal roofline set this car off from others around it. The sumptuous interior includes supple Mark Cross leather seats and a premium sound system. It rides like a dream but not wallowy like a boat. You drive surrounded by genuine luxury, security, in an atmosphere of peace and quiet. The car does work the small engine, but the fuel economy is excellent
See all 6 reviews of the 1990 Chrysler Imperial
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Chrysler Imperial features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger1 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Chrysler Imperial

Used 1990 Chrysler Imperial Overview

The Used 1990 Chrysler Imperial is offered in the following submodels: Imperial Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Chrysler Imperial?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Chrysler Imperials are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Chrysler Imperial for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Chrysler Imperial.

Can't find a used 1990 Chrysler Imperials you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Imperial for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,789.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 4 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,998.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Imperial for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,947.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $16,848.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Chrysler Imperial?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Imperial lease specials

Related Used 1990 Chrysler Imperial info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles