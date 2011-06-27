1990 Chrysler Imperial Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
Yet another Chrysler Imperial is unleashed on the unsuspecting public. This one has front-wheel drive and is larger than the New Yorker Fifth Avenue. It is loaded with standard equipment and is equipped with Chrysler's new 3.3 V6 engine and a four-speed transmission.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Chrysler Imperial.
Most helpful consumer reviews
PAE,01/07/2010
Overall great car. Perfect size for family of 5. Rear seat/leg space just comparable-or better- than Crown Vic. 15" wheels would have been better choice. Aquired car w/ 90000 miles & ran it another 100000. Air suspension gave out & replaced w/ New Yorker suspension. Elegant body design w/ high level interior. Would have kept it longer had there been a need for a 3rd car. Ample trunk space w/ handy air compressor for emergencies.
NY3UVL714,02/18/2010
Big luxurious 1980's style American boulevardier. Quiet and comfortable on smooth roads, rough pavement causes abrupt and harsh ride. Poor handling, with loose floating motions on quickly undulating freeways. Spacious, first class looking, fully equipped interior Impressively roomy rear seat legroom. Disappointingly, the first class interior styling is betrayed by average contstruction and assembly. Rattles in doors and dash occasionally sour the luxury ambiance. Powerful but boomy 10 speaker Infinity Ultimate Sound system. Overall a nice blast from the past available for bargain prices. Imperials do not stand up well to abuse or neglect, watch out for well maintained examples.
arkysall,07/13/2003
This is a distinctive ride. It looks and acts different than competitive autos. I've driven Lincolns and Caddys. The Imperial has a different 'feel' altogether. It starts with distinctive looks but goes beyond that. A great old car and probably the best buy for the dollar in its field.
turbodan,10/15/2004
I have enjoyed excellent service from my Imperial. I wanted a good looking, quiet, dependable, economical, and unique automobile. The Imperial has not disappointed me any at all. I receive compliments on it's good looks and uniqueness. Most people that inquire are surprised this car is 15 years old now. The unique front end, tailights, and formal roofline set this car off from others around it. The sumptuous interior includes supple Mark Cross leather seats and a premium sound system. It rides like a dream but not wallowy like a boat. You drive surrounded by genuine luxury, security, in an atmosphere of peace and quiet. The car does work the small engine, but the fuel economy is excellent
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
147 hp @ 4800 rpm
