Used 1998 Chrysler Concorde Sedan Consumer Reviews

first chrysler jmj , 12/03/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful i just got this car 12/2010 i drove goldie from end of town to another end on the hwy oh thats what i call her. and really getting down on it it was about a 30mi drive and the car drove like my 97 deville great the 3.2 V6 motor was great pasting cars in my way the car has 153***mi on it and it drives like it just 100 mi on it i like this car so far and it looks good gold on gold nice leather no cranks big i mean big truck room. i drove to work to day and my job is about 20 to 30 minutes from home so thats a drive but i dont mine it in this car it rides good it relaxing i give this car 4.5 star so far. Report Abuse

Great style, wouldn't buy another waldf , 06/16/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great style, amazing fuel economy (24MPG), comfortable, enormous space (the back is like a limo), good performance considering the engine is only 3.2 liter in such a large car. Handling not bad either. Dealers unpleasant. Horrible buying experience, worse service - snotty attitude, rip off pricing including doing unneccessary work Quality a problem. Squeaks, rattles. Leaking power steering. Problem starting at one stage. Transmission failure. A/C fan failure. Driver's power window failed twice, including collapsing into the door in a rainstorm, electrical problems, including flashing headlights. I decided that was the end... Report Abuse

Awful Hated it , 01/07/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful We bought our car in 2006. Our biggest problems have been....in order to get to the battery, you have to jack up the car and take the front wheel off; You can't possibly change the headlight bulbs yourself; the brake lines went; the front drivers side seat broke; the gas gage broke; the headlights have to have the scratches buffed out at least once a year; the check engine light never came on untill the day the engine went...no warning; oh, and the windsheild design makes you feel sick when you drive it. Report Abuse

Great, up to a point MissSally , 09/20/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I got this car a year ago from my grandfather, and it had 183,000 miles on it then. It had been well- maintained, but over the past year it's needed a new starter, a new battery, a new timing belt kit, a new water pump, and a new serpentine belt. It also developed a weird problem where, after stopping and starting several times in succession (as in running errands) it wouldn't start for awhile, and no one could ever diagnose what that was. The car now has 198,000 miles on it and I'm done sinking money into it - I'm getting rid of it! However, this car performed great for a long time and took a lot of abuse well. Report Abuse