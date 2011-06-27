Used 1996 Chrysler Concorde Sedan Consumer Reviews

Not Too Bad richie91 , 03/25/2010 LX 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Recently purchased this 96 Concorde from a friend. His mother went into a nursing home and the car had only had 3722 miles on it. hard to pass up right? first two months of owning the car went pretty well. changed the oil in the third month. (it was pretty much sludge) websites like edmunds and fuel economy.gov say I'm supposed to be getting around 21 mpg. WRONG. i have the 3.3 V6 and I'm averaging about 12 mpg. Still love the car though. Only complaints are the poorly made cupholders. Report Abuse

Best Car I've Ever Owned! Monty , 07/08/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought my '96 Concorde new and have driven it regularly ever since. It has been completely reliable. I've done regular maintenance, and the few items that have been replaced were due to wear, not failure. I cannot say enough good things about my car. It is now to the point that many components are wearing out, but I don't mind spending the money to replace them. It's been such a good car that I will keep it indefinitely. This is one purchase that has paid off handsomely for me!

Kind a nice jegolden , 08/06/2009 2 of 3 people found this review helpful 3.5l eats gas in town, but on highway it's great. I had the computer system in the car figure out my gas mileage all the time driving pizzas. I saw 14mpg in town b-4. Leather seats were AWESOME and so was the sound system. Bought car for 2500, lost it to tranny failure 6 months into it that would have cost me 2000 to fix. Good scape metal now.

still solid neily , 04/03/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I've had this car for over 5 years now with no major problems, even though I've put it thru almost every conceivable terrain and traffic.If you're looking for reliability + affordability +comfort, take a look at the Concorde. They changed the design in 97 and went crazy on the ovals, personally I like mine better.