Used 1997 Chrysler Cirrus Sedan Consumer Reviews

171,000 miles and still going Mark in PA , 11/11/2007 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The car was purchased at 95,000 miles. I knew the person & needed something inexpensive. I you are the kind of person who will do oil changes every 3k-4k, transmission serviced every 30k, do the major overhaul/tune-up at 100,000 and again at 160,000 and not abuse the car over bumps/road, this car will last and last. At 171,000 miles now, its no luxury vehicle compared to what's on the road today but it is cheap to operate and and gets pretty good gas milage for a car built in 1997. If you are thinking of purchasing one with lower miles (if you can find one), I'd only purchase if you can be shown repair records. I figure this car will last till 200,000 miles.

great to own beth smith , 05/27/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful chrsyler cirus lxi black with gold trim - great to look at- leather seats- nice and soft - great looking wheels -

Dont buy this car!!! reneb , 09/11/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful 3 Recalls. over 1,000 dollars per year just to fix the tires,breaks, a/c, misc. every year it is something else. And Ive finally had it. Trading in for a better car. Never going for a Chrysler again!!

great car if u can afford the gas andy , 06/14/2008 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I haven't had the car that long and only put maybe 6,000 on it over the last 2-3 months I had it. Not sure because the tack (or whatever the thing that tracks mileage is) doesn't always work. The inside is well designed and roomy. Has cup holder issues. Great stereo, lots of bass for stock. It got me to school everyday and so far to work everyday. Not something you wanna drive from Michigan to Florida because of the gas