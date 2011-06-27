Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen SUV Consumer Reviews

Tracy Brown , 10/07/2016 Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A)

total luxary, lazy boy type driving comfort, decades of chrysler realiable hemi power, years of lasting body styling on a dodge ram chassis, engineering dependabilty, what more can I tell.........60 years of purchasing more than 35 various cars/trucks, and this chrysler aspen, is most definately the very best that I have yet to own............I bought it for my birthday in 2007, and I still own it and still enjoy driving it every day.............. updated 4.12.2017 by Tracy Brown........well, readers, I still own my Chrysler Aspen Limited 5.7L Hemi RWD.........and I like it more today than before my last review..........I probably have the last Aspen Standing..........Chrysler put a gazzillion dollars into the Dorango Makeover, and they will never but never re-coup that money on the DOGG of a Dorango !!!! I would have, had I been Chrysler, never badged this SUV the Aspen.........I would have dumped the dorango brand, and re-upted the badge of the long time ago, Chrysler luxo finned crusier the " Imperial " its was pure luxary..........and I would have marketed this (ASPEN) as the Imperial, and aimed it directly at the GM's Caddy Esclade, and the Ford Lincoln Navigator, and brought back the rivarly of the "Big 3" auto makers from the 1960's and 1970's......there have only been two men in the automotive business ever, that were geniuss, Mr. Henry Ford and the great Lee Iococa !!!! everybody since those two men, and even up to this date.........could not walk and chew gum at the same time........ok ok put the tomatos you are about to throw at me down please .......... I am only talking about domistice car makers.........gezzzz give a guy a break. Tracy Brown 10.13.2017 update..........I was right with this review then, and the review stands firm of/for my Chrysler SUV is even more worthy of high praise today.......and I have the support of the worlds finest and most all around knowledgable mechanic...............because my daddy told me way back when..........son, get yourself a good heart specialist, and a great mechanic..............words of wisdom for the ages for any car guy.............lol Tracy Brown and on to a 10.13.2018 update........well I am still right about the above review.......however Mr. Chrysler threw me a curve......on the lifetime warranty.........they decided not to send me the manditory 5 year renewal notice to have my aspen inspected by the dealership..........and so my warranty will not be renewed by chrysler........the little back stabbing lieing cheating theiving pricks.......and then there is the totally negative bias from the slimy little creepy people at carfax, a few key strokes from those ignorate num nuts cost me $4000 in equity on a $150 dollar insurance claim from a parking lot incident with my aspen, while I was in the store shopping..........man o man do I hate carfax for sure they made this tiny tiny little incident sound like a huge roll over 6 times at a nascar race !!!!! but, I'm good to go for another few years, but I will never but never when the time comes, ever purchase another chrysler product ! a company who cheats its customers, just for the fun of it, any maybe a couple of dollars and maybe not, but that company Chrysler does not earn loyalty from me, and should not from you either. tracy brown well its 4/15/2020 and time to again to update my previous reviews, by adding that I still own it, I still use it as my daily driver, I still love it , its big, fast, and beautiful, and dependable, reliable, and drives like a brand new luxo cruiser, and still looks like fresh 2020 transportation just off the detroit assembly line........ 87003 miles and runs like top and purrs like a kitten until you open it up, then you get to power and the roar of the big cat...........I love it then and I love it now......... tracy brown