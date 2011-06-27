  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Aspen
  4. Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(53)
Appraise this car

2008 Chrysler Aspen Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 engines, smooth and quiet ride, impressive towing capability.
  • Vague brake pedal feel, mediocre interior materials, tight second-row legroom, poor fuel economy with larger V8.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
Chrysler Aspen for Sale
2009
2008
2007
List Price
$9,995
Used Aspen for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Chrysler Aspen is an enjoyable SUV, but it's not much of an upgrade over its workaday twin, the Durango. For a true luxury SUV, look elsewhere.

Vehicle overview

The Chrysler Aspen debuted last year as the brand's first-ever SUV. Chrysler designed it to appeal to consumers interested in premium features and an upscale appearance. In most respects, the Aspen delivers. It can seat up to eight in three rows of seating, comes standard with V8 power and has a solid collection of luxury- and convenience-themed features.

Mechanically, the Aspen is based on the Dodge Durango. Differentiation comes about via slightly different sheet metal, a wood-trimmed interior and a higher level of standard equipment. Chrysler says it also retuned the suspension and made a variety of design changes to improve ride quality and minimize noise and vibration. This year, the Aspen receives a new standard 4.7-liter V8 engine with more power and claimed greater efficiency. There's also a new hard-drive based MyGIG navigation system that can also be used to store and play digital music files.

Though the 2008 Chrysler Aspen represents a well-rounded package for large sport-utility buyers, we haven't found it to be much different from the old Durango, going on its fifth model year since the last redesign. As such, the Aspen is at a disadvantage against other premium or luxury SUVs. The reworked Toyota Sequoia and GMC Yukon, for example, have roomier, better-furnished cabins, while slightly smaller SUVs like the Mercury Mountaineer deliver better handling characteristics. And if you're just interested in a nicely equipped but lighter-duty people mover with carlike dynamics, a full-size crossover like the GMC Acadia would be another excellent alternative.

2008 Chrysler Aspen models

A large SUV, the 2008 Chrysler Aspen seats seven or eight and is offered in a single Limited trim level with either two- or four-wheel drive. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated power-folding mirrors, three rows of seating (seven-passenger capacity), an eight-way power driver seat, separate front and rear air-conditioning, full power accessories and a CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary audio jack.

Customers who want a more upscale experience can opt for the 28J Quick Order Package that adds 20-inch chrome wheels, automatic climate control, leather-trimmed seating, heated front seats, driver seat memory, laminated door glass and a power liftgate with rear parking assist. A hard-drive-based premium audio system and an electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case (4WD models only) are also part of this package. Many of these items are available separately; other available features include a three-passenger third-row bench seat (eight-passenger capacity), second-row captain's chairs, rear seat heaters, a sunroof, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, the hard-drive audio system with a navigation system and a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, remote starting and skid plates.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Chrysler Aspen full-size luxury SUV evolves with minor updates. Under the hood is a new 4.7-liter V8. This popular engine is now rated at 303 horsepower -- putting it on par with competitors' larger V8s. Inside, there's a new audio/navigation system with a rearview camera. And as with other Chrysler vehicles, the Aspen is now covered by a limited lifetime powertrain warranty. Later in the model year, a gasoline/electric hybrid model is expected to debut.

Performance & mpg

Standard on all Chrysler Aspens is a revised-for-2008 4.7-liter V8. It's rated at 303 hp and 330 pound-feet of torque. A 5.7-liter Hemi V8 providing 335 horses and 370 lb-ft of torque is optional. Backing both engines is a five-speed automatic transmission delivering power via 2WD or 4WD. Properly equipped, an Aspen with the 4.7-liter V8 can tow up to 5,950 pounds, while Hemi-powered models can lug up to 8,900 pounds -- impressive for a vehicle of this size. EPA testing for 2008 stands at 13 mpg city/18 mpg highway for a 4WD 5.7-liter V8-equipped model.

Safety

The 2008 Chrysler Aspen includes popular safety features like antilock disc brakes, three-row head curtain side airbags and stability control with rollover sensors and trailer sway control. Power-adjustable pedals and ParkSense rear parking sensors are optional. In National Highway Transportation Safety Administration frontal-impact crash tests, the Aspen earned a full five stars for driver and front-passenger protection.

Driving

The 2008 Chrysler Aspen's new-generation 4.7-liter V8 is stronger and reportedly more fuel-efficient than before, and is likely to satisfy most owners who seek a balance between power and economy. Those who tow will probably still want to go with the stouter 5.7-liter Hemi V8. Unfortunately, the five-speed automatic doesn't provide manual selection above 2nd gear so there's a great deal of gear hunting on hills and excessive brake use on downgrades. The ride is smooth and handling is quite respectable for an SUV weighing 2.5 tons, though the steering can feel a bit loose and the brake pedal feels vague, with lengthy stopping distances.

Interior

As a close relative of the Durango, the Aspen's cabin shares it strengths and weaknesses. Ergonomics and storage capacity are first-rate, as are the seating accommodations up front. Those riding in back aren't quite as fortunate, however, as the second row offers a tight fit and the third row isn't much better. The quad seating option with reclining captain's chairs in the middle row offers some relief, but the seats are fixed in place so legroom's still tight. The quality of materials is a bit improved over the Dodge, but still lags behind the class leaders. Maximum cargo capacity is impressive at over 102 cubic feet with all rear seats folded, though the load floor is sloped due to packaging constraints.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Chrysler Aspen.

5(64%)
4(26%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.5
53 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fantastic SUV!
IOJ,10/14/2010
We've had this vehicle for almost 2 years now and I have to say that is CERTAINLY the best SUV we have ever had! We have had Durangos in the past-- although nice they do not compare to the Aspen--especially in looks! The Aspen's ride is incredibly smooth! These vehicles do EXTREMELY well on snow and ice! We put 37K miles on our Aspen, and it has never had 1 problem of any kind. We have had Nissan Armadas in the past which only get 16- 17mpg on the highway whereas the Aspen gets 20 mpg. With the towing capacity and luxury you get for such a low price, I would definitely recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for a completely reliable, luxurious, and high quality SUV for a reasonable price.
8 years, 85k miles, 0 problems
Greg,05/18/2016
Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A)
After eight years and 85k miles, I've not had a single problem with my Aspen. It has not a squeak or rattle, and the engine still runs without a trace of vibration. The interior still cleans up like new after detailing even after eight years of kid/dog abuse. Our dog goes on the leather seats a lot and her nails haven't so much as scratched the leather. My factory brake pads lasted past 60k miles. The 5.7 Hemi doesn't exactly sip fuel, but it sure does tow when needed. Other than seeing the trailer in the rear view mirror, I can hardly tell I'm towing at all. Off road handling has been good on mountain dirt roads and beach sands. Other than scheduled maintenance and battery changes, I've not had to shell out a dime's worth of maintenance for the Aspen. AC is still as strong as ever; no seals, gaskets, belts or hoses have needed replacing; no degradation from wear and tear yet other than cosmetic items. As the original owner with a lifetime power train warranty, I don't see much incentive to replace the Aspen any time soon.
Great truck for the money!
cvh,02/18/2009
When I first saw the Aspen, I had no idea what kind of truck it was. Chrysler does not advertise it, but am I glad I found it! We purchased a limited 5.7L Hemi and couldn't be happier with the performance. Compared to the Chevrolet trucks, you get a lot of nice extra features for the money! We love the heated leather seats, navigation system, rear DVD, Sirius radio, and roomy third row seats. Gas mileage not great, but we didn't expect it to be. The ride is smooth and quiet and the pick-up is outstanding. We previously owned a Chevrolet truck and I would never buy another one after finding the Aspen. It's a great buy!
Completely Fantastic SUV-already own 3!
Jim Chalon,10/25/2010
I bought my first Aspen in 2008 brand new. So far I've driven it 40k and it has NEVER had any problems of any kind! After owning it for 2 years I bought 2 more. The ride is extremely quiet and smooth and seats are comfortable. Leather interior is VERY high quality. Gas mileage is great at 22 mpg on the highway. This vehicle does VERY, VERY well on snow and ice. I tow a large boat and haul 6-7 adults with it regularly. Handling is SUPERB! When I found out they were going to be discontinued, I bought 2 more. All 3 have never had any problems. I would certainly recommend this vehicle to anyone looking for a reasonably priced, large, high quality, luxury SUV.
See all 53 reviews of the 2008 Chrysler Aspen
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5650 rpm
MPG
13 city / 17 hwy
Seats 8
5-speed automatic
Gas
302 hp @ 5650 rpm
See all Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2008 Chrysler Aspen

Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen Overview

The Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen is offered in the following submodels: Aspen SUV. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen Limited is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 123871 and123871 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Chrysler Aspens are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Chrysler Aspen for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2008 Aspens listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 123871 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen.

Can't find a used 2008 Chrysler Aspens you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Aspen for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,626.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 10 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,862.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Aspen for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,371.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 6 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,611.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Chrysler Aspen?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Aspen lease specials

Related Used 2008 Chrysler Aspen info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles