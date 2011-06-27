Vehicle overview

The Chrysler Aspen debuted last year as the brand's first-ever SUV. Chrysler designed it to appeal to consumers interested in premium features and an upscale appearance. In most respects, the Aspen delivers. It can seat up to eight in three rows of seating, comes standard with V8 power and has a solid collection of luxury- and convenience-themed features.

Mechanically, the Aspen is based on the Dodge Durango. Differentiation comes about via slightly different sheet metal, a wood-trimmed interior and a higher level of standard equipment. Chrysler says it also retuned the suspension and made a variety of design changes to improve ride quality and minimize noise and vibration. This year, the Aspen receives a new standard 4.7-liter V8 engine with more power and claimed greater efficiency. There's also a new hard-drive based MyGIG navigation system that can also be used to store and play digital music files.

Though the 2008 Chrysler Aspen represents a well-rounded package for large sport-utility buyers, we haven't found it to be much different from the old Durango, going on its fifth model year since the last redesign. As such, the Aspen is at a disadvantage against other premium or luxury SUVs. The reworked Toyota Sequoia and GMC Yukon, for example, have roomier, better-furnished cabins, while slightly smaller SUVs like the Mercury Mountaineer deliver better handling characteristics. And if you're just interested in a nicely equipped but lighter-duty people mover with carlike dynamics, a full-size crossover like the GMC Acadia would be another excellent alternative.