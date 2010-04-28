Used 2009 Chrysler Aspen
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
-
Powerful V8 engines, generous towing and cargo capacities, simple interior controls, high-tech features, hybrid model's enhanced fuel economy and power.
Most helpful consumer reviews
I absolutely love my 09 Aspen with the 5.7L gas hemi engine. AWD, J package, 20" wheels. It's beautiful to look at, to sit in and to drive. Bought it used with 72K miles. This is a real SUV although it looks like a luxury car. I live in the mountains of Oregon down a long winding gravel road, and have to go over a 4300 foot pass on I-5. It handles like a dream, especially after getting new and better shocks and tires. The hemi has awesome power, even carrying a heavy load and going up a 6% grade it can accelerate like a sports car to pass trucks. Smooth, comfortable handling. The firm heated seats are great on my injured back, as is the remotely operated rear lift gate. I've had many other SUVs, from Subarus to the old Jeep Grand Wagoneer to a 99 Durango with the 5.7L hemi. The Aspen is far better than all of them. I need to tow a horse trailer and it has more towing capacity than bigger SUVs that cost a lot more. It is almost perfect, I just wish they still made them. Update: I've owned this Aspen for 9 months now, and I still love it. I love seeing it when I go out the door, I love getting in it, I love driving it. I put on a chrome brush/grille guard made for the same year Durango, it looks awesome. It handles great in mud and snow, too.
I looked at alot of suv and bought a '09 Aspen and I love it. It runs wonderfully, and its fun to drive. I'm 6'4" tall and it is very comfortable. I don't know why Chrysler stop making them. I don't care what Edmunds says this is a great SUV. I know the gas mileage is average, but it is a truck.
I wanted to replace my 2005 Durango Limited with another exactly the same. Problem is, they are no longer made. After looking at Jeep Commander (ugly), Ford Explorer (too small), Ford Expedition (too big), Chevy Tahoe (rear not flat), Toyota Sequoia (too expensive) I finally decided to try to find a used Durango or Aspen. I found an Aspen HEV for a reasonable price. I drove from Battle Creek, MI to Indianapolis, IN spent the weekend then on to Bowling Green, KY and finally had to refuel. 553 miles of mixed highway and city on one tank! I love this SUV, but I have to imagine that Chrysler discontinued due to sluggish sales and expensive to build.
I purchased my 2009 Aspen hybrid used with 76K. I've owned it now for around 4 months, and have put 14K on it that short time. In this tine, my Aspen has been an absolute dream to drive and own. Most people who see the hybrid badging ask to see under the hood and are rather shocked when you cruise around on electric power alone. I've had no issues thus far aside from routine oil changes and tire rotations. It snows often where I live, and the AWD system handles wonderfully in the slippery slush.
Features & Specs
|Limited 4dr SUV
4.7L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|14 city / 19 hwy
|Seats 8
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|303 hp @ 5650 rpm
|Limited 4dr SUV 4WD
4.7L 8cyl 5A
|MPG
|13 city / 18 hwy
|Seats 8
|5-speed automatic
|Gas
|303 hp @ 5650 rpm
|Limited HEV 4dr SUV 4WD
5.7L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A
|MPG
|20 city / 22 hwy
|Seats 8
|4-speed automatic
|Hybrid
|N/A
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
FAQ
Is the Chrysler Aspen a good car?
Is the Chrysler Aspen reliable?
Is the 2009 Chrysler Aspen a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2009 Chrysler Aspen?
The least-expensive 2009 Chrysler Aspen is the 2009 Chrysler Aspen Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $34,730.
Other versions include:
- Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $34,730
- Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A) which starts at $37,115
- Limited HEV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) which starts at $45,270
What are the different models of Chrysler Aspen?
More about the 2009 Chrysler Aspen
Used 2009 Chrysler Aspen Overview
The Used 2009 Chrysler Aspen is offered in the following submodels: Aspen SUV, Aspen Hybrid. Available styles include Limited 4dr SUV (4.7L 8cyl 5A), Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.7L 8cyl 5A), and Limited HEV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A).
What do people think of the 2009 Chrysler Aspen?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Chrysler Aspen and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 Aspen 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 Aspen.
