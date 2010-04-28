5 star reviews: 70 %

4 star reviews: 22 %

3 star reviews: 8 %

2 star reviews: 0 %

1 star reviews: 0 %

Average user rating: 4.6 stars based on 27 total reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Best body on frame SUV for the money

Shandor Weiss , 09/11/2015

Limited HEV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)

I absolutely love my 09 Aspen with the 5.7L gas hemi engine. AWD, J package, 20" wheels. It's beautiful to look at, to sit in and to drive. Bought it used with 72K miles. This is a real SUV although it looks like a luxury car. I live in the mountains of Oregon down a long winding gravel road, and have to go over a 4300 foot pass on I-5. It handles like a dream, especially after getting new and better shocks and tires. The hemi has awesome power, even carrying a heavy load and going up a 6% grade it can accelerate like a sports car to pass trucks. Smooth, comfortable handling. The firm heated seats are great on my injured back, as is the remotely operated rear lift gate. I've had many other SUVs, from Subarus to the old Jeep Grand Wagoneer to a 99 Durango with the 5.7L hemi. The Aspen is far better than all of them. I need to tow a horse trailer and it has more towing capacity than bigger SUVs that cost a lot more. It is almost perfect, I just wish they still made them. Update: I've owned this Aspen for 9 months now, and I still love it. I love seeing it when I go out the door, I love getting in it, I love driving it. I put on a chrome brush/grille guard made for the same year Durango, it looks awesome. It handles great in mud and snow, too.

5 out of 5 stars, Love My Aspen

revbc , 10/14/2011

I looked at alot of suv and bought a '09 Aspen and I love it. It runs wonderfully, and its fun to drive. I'm 6'4" tall and it is very comfortable. I don't know why Chrysler stop making them. I don't care what Edmunds says this is a great SUV. I know the gas mileage is average, but it is a truck.

5 out of 5 stars, Aspen Limited HEV Excellent so far

tpedwards , 04/28/2010

I wanted to replace my 2005 Durango Limited with another exactly the same. Problem is, they are no longer made. After looking at Jeep Commander (ugly), Ford Explorer (too small), Ford Expedition (too big), Chevy Tahoe (rear not flat), Toyota Sequoia (too expensive) I finally decided to try to find a used Durango or Aspen. I found an Aspen HEV for a reasonable price. I drove from Battle Creek, MI to Indianapolis, IN spent the weekend then on to Bowling Green, KY and finally had to refuel. 553 miles of mixed highway and city on one tank! I love this SUV, but I have to imagine that Chrysler discontinued due to sluggish sales and expensive to build.

4.375 out of 5 stars, So far a great investment!

cappecan , 02/04/2015

Limited HEV 4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A)

I purchased my 2009 Aspen hybrid used with 76K. I've owned it now for around 4 months, and have put 14K on it that short time. In this tine, my Aspen has been an absolute dream to drive and own. Most people who see the hybrid badging ask to see under the hood and are rather shocked when you cruise around on electric power alone. I've had no issues thus far aside from routine oil changes and tire rotations. It snows often where I live, and the AWD system handles wonderfully in the slippery slush.

