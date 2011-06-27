Used 2003 Chrysler 300M Sedan Consumer Reviews
Love Hate Relationship (stay away from the special)
I bought this car in 2012 with 115,000 miles on it and Route 66 extended warranty. At first it was really fun to drive it handled great, sounded great really comfortable. In 2013 it had a Rod berring issue and the engine had to be replaced. It was replaced with a new engine with 80k mi. it lasted a year December 2014 with rod berring issues again. Replaced it again with 80k mi costing $1,100 (only cause its bank owned). The Chrysler 300m special has a bad engine which is the EGK engine only made for the Special with 255hp. Chrysler never recalled it. So if you buy this car at 115k and its the Special get ready for a Headache.
Chrysler is hit and miss, 300m is a hit!
Purchased new in '03. Car has a bit over 100k on it now and has never had a single problem. Up to spec with most new cars in terms of power, handling, looks, overall enjoyability. Interior should be an upgrade from standard Chrysler fare for the 300m but is okay with the carbon fiber trim though. Car has plenty of power, interior room, great handling, and is stone cold reliable. The 18" wheels definitely make the car noisier, though. Also, the "special" is lower in the front so watch out for those high curbs! If you hit one it can bring the bumper out of alignment. Drawbacks of having a performance car. Absolutely love this car, they should have kept this one and made the newer 300 separate
Worst car ever made and worst ever owned
There is only one brand that where there are actual websites dedicated to the hate of these vehicles and all things the terrible company makes. The exterior of this vehicle is fairly nice, and the interior is roomy and comfortable. That is the good. It chews up rotors and pads. The paint started coming off at 90,000 miles. I have replaced 7 crank shaft sensors, 5 cam shaft sensors, 1 A/C compressor, at least 9 windshield wipers, and the oil has leaked since the week we bought it. It stalls all the time, and now the tranny is starting to go out. All I do is feel sorry for anyone who buys a car made by this company. [violative content deleted]
The Beauty of the Special
I traded my 1999 300M for my 2003 300M Special and never regretted it. Both are fine cars, but the Special was spectacular in comparison. It had larger wheels, better suspension, better looks, two tone interior and I feel like it even performed better. Both cars were equipped with a full load of features like the sun roof, CD changer, premium sound system and full leather interior, heated and full power.
2003 Chrysler 300M
I bought it used in 2006 but it was in excellent shape only 33K; looked like brand new. Besides one poor sensor, which caused my car to turn off while I was driving, I have had no problems. I bought a full warranty on it so I guess it will cover the sensor change. It combines luxury and sports style with a lot of space inside. Rides smoothly and has a lot of extras. Great handling. I love this car! I hope they continue with the production.
Sponsored cars related to the 300M
Related Used 2003 Chrysler 300M Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner