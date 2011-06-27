Estimated values
2005 GMC Savana 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,305
|$5,487
|$6,696
|Clean
|$3,092
|$5,132
|$6,253
|Average
|$2,666
|$4,422
|$5,368
|Rough
|$2,239
|$3,711
|$4,483
Estimated values
2005 GMC Savana 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,870
|$4,825
|$5,906
|Clean
|$2,685
|$4,513
|$5,515
|Average
|$2,315
|$3,888
|$4,735
|Rough
|$1,945
|$3,263
|$3,954
Estimated values
2005 GMC Savana 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,189
|$5,286
|$6,447
|Clean
|$2,984
|$4,944
|$6,021
|Average
|$2,572
|$4,260
|$5,169
|Rough
|$2,161
|$3,575
|$4,317
Estimated values
2005 GMC Savana 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,416
|$5,631
|$6,858
|Clean
|$3,195
|$5,266
|$6,404
|Average
|$2,755
|$4,537
|$5,498
|Rough
|$2,315
|$3,808
|$4,591
Estimated values
2005 GMC Savana 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,347
|$5,695
|$6,995
|Clean
|$3,132
|$5,327
|$6,532
|Average
|$2,700
|$4,589
|$5,608
|Rough
|$2,268
|$3,852
|$4,683