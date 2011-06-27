2019 Chrysler 300 Features & Specs
|Overview
See 300 Inventory
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|21
|Total Seating
|5
|5
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|electronic single-speed
|no
|no
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/30 mpg
|19/30 mpg
|18/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|351.5/555.0 mi.
|351.5/555.0 mi.
|333.0/499.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|23
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|Torque
|260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|264 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|3.6 l
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|292 hp @ 6350 rpm
|300 hp @ 6350 rpm
|292 hp @ 6350 rpm
|Turning circle
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|37.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|brake drying
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|no
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|no
|front fog/driving lights
|no
|yes
|no
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|no
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|Driver Convenience Group
|yes
|no
|yes
|Quick Order Package 2EE
|yes
|no
|no
|Sport Appearance Package
|yes
|no
|yes
|MOPAR Interior Appearance Group
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Chrome Appearance Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Quick Order Package 22G
|no
|yes
|no
|Alpine Audio Group w/Subwoofer
|no
|yes
|no
|S Model Appearance Package
|no
|yes
|no
|300S Alloy Package
|no
|yes
|no
|SafetyTec Plus Group
|no
|yes
|no
|300S Premium Group 2
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 26G
|no
|yes
|no
|300S Premium Group
|no
|yes
|no
|Quick Order Package 22E
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|12 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|yes
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|276 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|no
|Alpine premium brand speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|no
|yes
|no
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|hands-free entry
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|Suede/Nappa Performance Seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Cargo Net
|no
|yes
|no
|Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Display
|no
|yes
|no
|Ventilated Leather Trim Sport Seats
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|compass
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|Front head room
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|38.6 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|59.5 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front leg room
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|41.8 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|56.2 in.
|cloth
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|sport front seats
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating driver seat
|no
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|yes
|no
|8 -way power passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|no
|yes
|no
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|no
|yes
|no
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|56.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|40.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|57.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|245/45ZR20 Black Side Wall Performance Tires
|no
|yes
|no
|Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroof
|no
|yes
|no
|Black Painted Roof
|no
|yes
|no
|P235/55R19 BSW All Season Tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|Length
|198.6 in.
|198.6 in.
|198.6 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4013 lbs.
|4013 lbs.
|4267 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5100 lbs.
|5100 lbs.
|5350 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|16.3 cu.ft.
|16.3 cu.ft.
|16.3 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.7 in.
|5.0 in.
|4.8 in.
|Height
|58.5 in.
|58.7 in.
|59.2 in.
|EPA interior volume
|122.6 cu.ft.
|122.6 cu.ft.
|122.6 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|120.2 in.
|120.2 in.
|120.2 in.
|Width
|75.0 in.
|75.0 in.
|75.0 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P215/65R17 tires
|yes
|no
|no
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|245/45R20 tires
|no
|yes
|no
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|235/55R19 tires
|no
|no
|yes
|polished alloy wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|19 x 7.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the 300
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,470
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Related 2019 Chrysler 300 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 5 Series
- 2020 7 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX