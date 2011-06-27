  1. Home
2019 Chrysler 300 Features & Specs

More about the 2019 300
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG232321
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic8-speed shiftable automatic
electronic single-speednonoyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/30 mpg19/30 mpg18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/555.0 mi.351.5/555.0 mi.333.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG232321
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm264 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6350 rpm300 hp @ 6350 rpm292 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
brake dryingyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesno
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
front fog/driving lightsnoyesno
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesnonoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Driver Convenience Groupyesnoyes
Quick Order Package 2EEyesnono
Sport Appearance Packageyesnoyes
MOPAR Interior Appearance Groupyesyesyes
Chrome Appearance Packageyesnono
Quick Order Package 22Gnoyesno
Alpine Audio Group w/Subwoofernoyesno
S Model Appearance Packagenoyesno
300S Alloy Packagenoyesno
SafetyTec Plus Groupnoyesno
300S Premium Group 2noyesno
Quick Order Package 26Gnoyesno
300S Premium Groupnoyesno
Quick Order Package 22Enonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
12 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
USB connectionyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
276 watts stereo outputnoyesno
Alpine premium brand speakersnoyesno
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
rear view camerayesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyesno
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelnoyesno
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
hands-free entryyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Suede/Nappa Performance Seatnoyesno
Cargo Netnoyesno
Uconnect 4C Navigation w/8.4" Displaynoyesno
Ventilated Leather Trim Sport Seatsnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
clockyesyesyes
compassyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Front head room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
bucket front seatsyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room59.5 in.59.5 in.59.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room41.8 in.41.8 in.41.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesnoyes
Front hip room56.2 in.56.2 in.56.2 in.
clothyesnoyes
height adjustable passenger seatnoyesno
sport front seatsnoyesno
multi-level heating driver seatnoyesno
leathernoyesno
8 -way power passenger seatnoyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyesno
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportnoyesno
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.56.1 in.56.1 in.
Rear leg room40.1 in.40.1 in.40.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.7 in.57.7 in.57.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
245/45ZR20 Black Side Wall Performance Tiresnoyesno
Dual-Pane Panoramic Sunroofnoyesno
Black Painted Roofnoyesno
P235/55R19 BSW All Season Tiresnonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Length198.6 in.198.6 in.198.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight4013 lbs.4013 lbs.4267 lbs.
Gross weight5100 lbs.5100 lbs.5350 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.16.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.5.0 in.4.8 in.
Height58.5 in.58.7 in.59.2 in.
EPA interior volume122.6 cu.ft.122.6 cu.ft.122.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.2 in.120.2 in.120.2 in.
Width75.0 in.75.0 in.75.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Exterior Colors
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Gloss Black
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Ceramic Grey Clear Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Silver Mist Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Gloss Black
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Ceramic Grey Clear Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Silver Mist Clear Coat
  • Maximum Steel Metallic Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Gloss Black
  • Velvet Red Pearl Coat
  • Ceramic Grey Clear Coat
  • Ocean Blue Metallic Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Silver Mist Clear Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Linen, cloth
  • Black/Caramel, leather
  • Black/Smoke, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Linen, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
P215/65R17 tiresyesnono
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesnono
painted alloy wheelsyesyesno
245/45R20 tiresnoyesno
20 x 8.0 in. wheelsnoyesno
235/55R19 tiresnonoyes
polished alloy wheelsnonoyes
19 x 7.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,470
Starting MSRP
$36,645
Starting MSRP
$31,970
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
