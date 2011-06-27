2019 Chrysler 300 Consumer Reviews

Best car for the dollar! Jacob , 03/27/2019 C 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 8A) 40 of 42 people found this review helpful Dollar for dollar there is no better!!! Came from an S -Class, while the 300 is down a rung or two from that , I only paid a third of the price. 33% of the price for 80% of the experience is a WIN-WIN for the 300C. 300 and Hemi never stop pleasing! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love my 300 Cheri , 02/27/2019 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 34 of 36 people found this review helpful This car gets 33 miles to gallon on highway.

2019 the beast chrysler 300 sport Jedster , 12/11/2018 S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 46 of 51 people found this review helpful It's Awesome if you want a 4 door sedan look no more . Its here sport model it looks like a Bentley in and out and jas an awesome stereo its fast and very quiet inside.. you can whisper to your partner and still hear the leather is great and well.made and the wheels are 20 inches. It's on the Mercedes Benz platform that chrysler had with dalmer we paid $46000.00 love it. It also has lane control brake control everything you want ..if it had Mercedes on the outside it would be $80.000.00

I got a great deal from a great car dealer ship ( Alberto Renteria , 02/10/2019 Touring 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 30 of 35 people found this review helpful Look for the car you want,shop around and know how much you want to pay.Dont be afraid to question the price.