2019 Chrysler 300 Consumer Reviews
Best car for the dollar!
Dollar for dollar there is no better!!! Came from an S -Class, while the 300 is down a rung or two from that , I only paid a third of the price. 33% of the price for 80% of the experience is a WIN-WIN for the 300C. 300 and Hemi never stop pleasing!
Love my 300
This car gets 33 miles to gallon on highway.
2019 the beast chrysler 300 sport
It's Awesome if you want a 4 door sedan look no more . Its here sport model it looks like a Bentley in and out and jas an awesome stereo its fast and very quiet inside.. you can whisper to your partner and still hear the leather is great and well.made and the wheels are 20 inches. It's on the Mercedes Benz platform that chrysler had with dalmer we paid $46000.00 love it. It also has lane control brake control everything you want ..if it had Mercedes on the outside it would be $80.000.00
I got a great deal from a great car dealer ship (
Look for the car you want,shop around and know how much you want to pay.Dont be afraid to question the price.
Best Ever.
Is Been three weeks since I bought my New 300 Touring sport package, and I'm Loving it. I'm still Impressed with this vehicle. It's my second one. My first one was a 2010 Touring also. Hope they continue in the near future, I'm Looking forward.
