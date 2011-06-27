Used 2015 Chrysler 300 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
300 Sedan
Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$32,820*
Total Cash Price
$15,561
C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$33,476*
Total Cash Price
$15,872
C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$44,963*
Total Cash Price
$21,319
C Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$46,276*
Total Cash Price
$21,941
C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$45,292*
Total Cash Price
$21,474
Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$34,133*
Total Cash Price
$16,183
S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$47,589*
Total Cash Price
$22,563
S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$32,820*
Total Cash Price
$15,561
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 300 Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$4,364
|Maintenance
|$584
|$1,012
|$160
|$2,105
|$1,501
|$5,362
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$862
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,046
|Financing
|$837
|$673
|$498
|$312
|$112
|$2,432
|Depreciation
|$3,775
|$1,587
|$1,397
|$1,238
|$1,111
|$9,108
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,719
|$6,119
|$5,058
|$6,831
|$6,093
|$32,820
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 300 Sedan C Platinum 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$838
|$864
|$889
|$916
|$944
|$4,451
|Maintenance
|$596
|$1,032
|$163
|$2,147
|$1,531
|$5,469
|Repairs
|$466
|$541
|$631
|$736
|$859
|$3,233
|Taxes & Fees
|$879
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,067
|Financing
|$854
|$686
|$508
|$318
|$114
|$2,481
|Depreciation
|$3,851
|$1,619
|$1,425
|$1,263
|$1,133
|$9,290
|Fuel
|$1,410
|$1,452
|$1,495
|$1,540
|$1,587
|$7,485
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,893
|$6,241
|$5,159
|$6,968
|$6,215
|$33,476
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 300 Sedan C 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,160
|$1,195
|$1,230
|$1,267
|$5,979
|Maintenance
|$800
|$1,386
|$219
|$2,884
|$2,056
|$7,346
|Repairs
|$626
|$726
|$848
|$989
|$1,154
|$4,343
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,181
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,433
|Financing
|$1,147
|$922
|$682
|$427
|$153
|$3,332
|Depreciation
|$5,172
|$2,174
|$1,914
|$1,696
|$1,522
|$12,478
|Fuel
|$1,893
|$1,951
|$2,008
|$2,069
|$2,132
|$10,053
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,945
|$8,383
|$6,929
|$9,358
|$8,347
|$44,963
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 300 Sedan C Platinum 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,159
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,266
|$1,304
|$6,153
|Maintenance
|$823
|$1,427
|$226
|$2,968
|$2,116
|$7,560
|Repairs
|$644
|$747
|$873
|$1,018
|$1,187
|$4,470
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,215
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,475
|Financing
|$1,180
|$949
|$702
|$440
|$158
|$3,429
|Depreciation
|$5,323
|$2,238
|$1,970
|$1,746
|$1,567
|$12,842
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,294
|$8,628
|$7,132
|$9,632
|$8,591
|$46,276
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 300 Sedan C 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,169
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$1,277
|$6,022
|Maintenance
|$806
|$1,397
|$221
|$2,905
|$2,071
|$7,400
|Repairs
|$631
|$731
|$854
|$996
|$1,162
|$4,375
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,190
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,443
|Financing
|$1,155
|$929
|$687
|$431
|$155
|$3,356
|Depreciation
|$5,210
|$2,190
|$1,928
|$1,708
|$1,533
|$12,569
|Fuel
|$1,907
|$1,965
|$2,023
|$2,084
|$2,147
|$10,126
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,032
|$8,444
|$6,980
|$9,427
|$8,408
|$45,292
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 300 Sedan Limited 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$855
|$881
|$907
|$934
|$962
|$4,539
|Maintenance
|$607
|$1,052
|$166
|$2,189
|$1,561
|$5,576
|Repairs
|$475
|$551
|$644
|$751
|$876
|$3,297
|Taxes & Fees
|$896
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,088
|Financing
|$870
|$700
|$518
|$324
|$116
|$2,529
|Depreciation
|$3,926
|$1,650
|$1,453
|$1,288
|$1,155
|$9,472
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,068
|$6,364
|$5,260
|$7,104
|$6,337
|$34,133
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 300 Sedan S 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$1,264
|$1,302
|$1,341
|$6,328
|Maintenance
|$847
|$1,467
|$232
|$3,052
|$2,176
|$7,775
|Repairs
|$663
|$769
|$898
|$1,047
|$1,221
|$4,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,250
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$1,517
|Financing
|$1,214
|$976
|$722
|$452
|$162
|$3,526
|Depreciation
|$5,474
|$2,301
|$2,026
|$1,795
|$1,611
|$13,207
|Fuel
|$2,004
|$2,065
|$2,126
|$2,190
|$2,256
|$10,640
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,643
|$8,873
|$7,334
|$9,905
|$8,835
|$47,589
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 300 Sedan S 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$822
|$847
|$872
|$898
|$925
|$4,364
|Maintenance
|$584
|$1,012
|$160
|$2,105
|$1,501
|$5,362
|Repairs
|$457
|$530
|$619
|$722
|$842
|$3,170
|Taxes & Fees
|$862
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,046
|Financing
|$837
|$673
|$498
|$312
|$112
|$2,432
|Depreciation
|$3,775
|$1,587
|$1,397
|$1,238
|$1,111
|$9,108
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$8,719
|$6,119
|$5,058
|$6,831
|$6,093
|$32,820
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Chrysler 300 in Virginia is:not available
