Used 2017 Chrysler 200 Sedan Consumer Reviews
I love this car!
I love my Chrysler 200S with AWD! It has some great features such as blind spot monitoring and the panoramic sunroof! I am sad they are discontinuing them after 2017! I do not know why people give this car such harsh reviews because it's a great car. The acceleration and its road manners make it a pleasure to drive. I love the Uconnect system it is the best in the business. The gas mileage has been great I get up to 40 MPG on the highway and usually around 28 MPG with mixed driving. My only warning is that the backseat headroom is not too great and I think its even worse with the panoramic sunroof option. I love this car so much! I hope you get to have a wonderful experience with it just like I do.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Bought a brand new 2017 Chrysler 200
Honestly by far a reliable vehicle. Bought mine with 7 miles on the odometer. Now I have 16500 miles on the odometer. Only oil changes and tire rotations. This car versus my old Chevy cruze has been rock solid reliable. The 9 speed computerized automatic transmission takes some getting use to, I don't feel it shift at all neither do my passengers. The back seat is spacious rather the head room is kinda tight. Love the European styling too. Sadly they are discontinued, however I bought new so I'm upside down. I suggest buying them used much better deals and more affordable. The interior is top notch too, I average 26 mpg combined, in Wisconsin with hills and traffic as well as a lot of cold starts and morning too. Five star crashtests across the board sold me on it
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
drive this car
Don't read and believe some of the biased reviews on this car. Most of those reviews are kind of silly and are not going to effect how you like or dislike the car. The only fault I can see with the car is if your over 6 feet tall the back seat will be a little tight getting in and out but since everybody in my family is under that height no complaint from me. In fact I love the roof line it make's the car look very nice. Gas milage has been outstanding getting 40mpg on the highway and 28mpg in town. Drive this car and make up your own mind and don't let some guy sitting in an office somewhere make it for you. I've had the car long enough now to confirm my positive review from day one. Have had no problems but needed a new battery under warranty no charge to me, service was fast and friendly. Some of the negative reviews on this car make me laugh, things like not liking the color of the lights in the dash, no headroom in the back. seats uncomfortable, rough ride, road noise and on and on. Are they serious. I drove a lot of cars before I found this one and in my opinion it's right up there with the best of them. Drive this car up the freeway and when the transmission shifts into ninth gear watch the RPMs drop 400 and the milage jump up to around 40mpg, wow. The only other car in my opinion that was it's equal was the Buick Verano. I'm biased though I will not buy a foreign made car with a foreign name on it. People told me I could buy a Toyota they're made in the U.S, sure but most of the money goes to Japan and most of the parts are shipped into the country. Buy American with an American name on the car.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Aesthetically pleasing and great standard features
Very very nice care, handles well, just need a little more head room and a little more space in the backseat and it would be beyond perfect
- Performance
Pleasantly Surprised
I recently bought a 2017 Chrysler 200 after my Jeep Wrangler took a dive after only 92K miles. To be honest I was going to buy the Mazda6, but after driving that I was like "no way"(it was too outdated and small). The salesman at the dealership showed me the Chrysler, and after a 3 minute argument about my not wanting one I finally said I would test drive it just to get him off my back. However, after sitting in for a minute or two and realizing how comfortable it was, and how I didn't feel cramped in it like I did the Mazda, and how great it handled on the highway, I was hooked. I have a 14 year old who had his heart set on getting the Jeep when he was old enough to drive, but came in after hubby took him for a ride in the 200 and said "I like it WAY better than the Jeep!", so I imagine that he is going to steal this car from me when he turns 16. I'm really very happy with this ride. It's comfy, handles awesome on the road, and has just enough bells and whistles to satisfy my inner diva without breaking the bank.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 200
Related Used 2017 Chrysler 200 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner