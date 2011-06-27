Used 2016 Chrysler 200 Sedan Consumer Reviews

NOTHING but problems starting at 20k miles! amw0426 , 11/24/2018 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 35 of 35 people found this review helpful This vehicle has had issue after issue. It began with horrible shifting and jerking of the transmission - causing me to think I'd been rear-ended on several occasions due to the severe jolt. The problem could not be replicated the first couple of times I took it in for service at the dealership. -Though it happens EVERY time I drive. Finally, after the third or fourth time I took it in - I was informed that ALL FOUR MOTOR MOUNTS WERE BROKEN! They believed me at that point! They re-flashed the software and said it was fixed. It was not. I was forced to pay a $100 deductible so that it would be covered under the warranty later on. It made no sense to me, but I paid it anyway. Since then, this 2016 vehicle - has had NOTHING but problems. Transmission problems - continuous Thermostat had to be replaced Bad airbags and constant notification alert and light - occured at 37k miles (1k post warranty coverage!) $126 for them to tell me it would be a $500+ fix Compressor came apart internally Condenser went out Serpentine belt broke Wheel hubs - all four are going out according to the dealership - no doubt this is due to the havoc the jerking of the transmission causes. NOW: The starter went out two days ago and smoke billowed from under the hood at the same time. The dealerships wants to charge me $1000 to replace the starter so that THEN they can determine what else is wrong and caused the smoke and noise while driving to work that morning. Plus the fee for diagnosis of approx $150. I've since contacted Chrysler and an agent will get back to me on Tues or Wed of next week. Meanwhile, I have no car, nor a loaner vehicle since the dealership didn't have any available. I was informed I could rent a car and be reimbursed as applicable - so, if that means if they decide to. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great car Brian , 06/13/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 56 of 59 people found this review helpful I really hesitated buying this car given the reviews of the 2015 and the transmission issues people reported; even with over $10,000 in discounts and incentives. Eventually I had enough of my Elantra and figured I'd go for it. I am VERY glad I did. There really is a lot to like in this car. It rides great, it's very comfortable, and the gas mileage is remarkable. I'm getting 33 mpg in mixed driving. Some of the drawbacks are there. You have to duck a bit to get in because of the styling, but my Elantra had similar styling so I'm used to that. The rear seat has a little less leg room than the rest of the class, but the only person I regularly put back there is my 9 year old daughter and she's comfortable so that's not a problem for me. If you have a couple of 6 ft. plus people you regular carry back there make sure you bring them on the test drive. Also, the A pillar is a little bulky, but it was so big on the Elantra that I could have lot an elephant in it, so again, I'm used to it. The only picky issue I would change is that each time you drive it you have to turn the cruise control on. It would be nice if it stayed on. It seems that Chrysler has mostly solved the transmission issues or I was lucky enough to get a good one as mine shifts smoothly and most shifts are imperceptible. Shifting from first to second at low speeds can be a little bigger of an ordeal than necessary, but not so much as to go online and complain about it. Chrysler's issue as I see it, is that they're always in a hurry. Back in the 80's they NEEDED the minivan to keep the company afloat. Then in the mid 2000's they NEEDED the 300 to keep going, and a couple years ago it seems they felt they NEEDED the 200. Because of that rush there were some regular mechanical issues with the 2015 that could have been solved by waiting 6 months to launch the vehicle. Now it would seem that either I have a good one, or those problems are mostly behind it. From my experience with my 2016 I wouldn't hesitate to recommend it to anyone from a quality standpoint.....but ask me again in 50,000 miles, and again 50,000 miles after that. It's not a perfect car but it is a pretty good one and it fits me and my family just fine. Especially given the ENORMOUS rebates available now you owe it to yourself to go drive one if you are considering a mid size car. Just remember with huge rebates comes huge depreciation. Get gap insurance and plan to keep it for the long haul. UPDATE 8/20/16: I have about 4500 miles on the car and I wanted to update my review. Everything is still going great with my 200. Some of the drawbacks are still there; the rear seat didn't get any roomier, but my daughter didn't get much bigger either. I still have to dip down a bit when i get in, but it's still not a big deal to me. The cruise control switch still doesn't stay on when you turn the car off, but I've mostly gotten used to it. Overall it's still doing great. I had mentioned that some shifts could be rough and indeed they still can be. The switch from park to drive can be a bit rough. Generally however I have gotten used to how to apply the throttle to mitigate most of the rough shifts. It's a quirk but one that is generally manageable. That's something I'd like to expand upon. The 200 may not have the best test results at the track and because of that it doesn't get great reviews by the experts, but for day to day, go to the grocery store, go to the golf course, drive to work needs, it's perfectly fine. Some of the quirks are noticeable on a test drive, but are something I've gotten used to and not something I would even consider a problem at all. I dare say that if I gave you my keys for a week you would notice some quirks immediately, but after the week is over most would not be a huge issue. Some things may be, if you regularly shuttle around tall folks in the back it may not be the car for you, but overall I think 90% of people will find that it meets 90% of their needs. No maintenance issues except I'm going in for my 5K service shortly. And gas mileage is still great; generally around 32-33 combined and easily pushing if not exceeding 40 on the highway. Overall still going great especially for getting such a great deal; over 10K off the sticker price. I'll try to keep updating this review, maybe at 10K intervals or so.

A Sporty Sedan That Delivers Bill Tabor , 07/24/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Had just purchased this vehicle on July 15th 2016, and at time of purchase really didn't know much about it, but considering the great looks inside and out, a great warranty, and of all the bells/ whistles this vehicles came with, although a little more expensive than the Ford Fusion and other vehicles in its' class, its' cost was justified depending on what you were looking for in a new sedan. The exterior of vehicle is sporty and luxurious in appearance, great body fit, and a flawlessly applied metallic clear coat paint job, not the case of which I ran in to w/ other new vehicles that I've purchased in the past. Entering the vehicle can be a tight situation depending on your height, this is due to the 200 sedans low roof line which is low/ slopped, and further creating a space/ headroom problem once inside the vehicle for driver/ passengers six feet and taller. Once inside/ seated I found the design and quality of materials used to make up same was of higher quality vs. competitors, again it was a mix of sport/ luxury which complimented overall appearance of vehicle inside/ out. The seating was very comfortable and supportive, and making long drives less stressful and satisfying, and short drives fun. The dash/ console are cockpit like design, and a dial for gear selection inspired by jaguar has taken the place of the traditional hand shifter. Placement of instrumentation is good, all is within easy sight for driver. Lighting of same is a nice touch that is easy on the eyes/ enhances the driving experience when driving at night. What I am disappointed in are the speakers for stereo, I love music and these speakers are only adequate, I soon plan to replace them w/ aftermarket speakers of higher quality/ function. The sliding arm rest on nice sized floor console between driver/ passenger was a nice touch/ convenient, and since my limited lacked to presence of a cd player inside the console will be the right place for me to have one installed. Noise level inside passenger compartment while in operation is near zero other than the normal/ anticipated road noise of tires which is hard to muffle on any vehicle. Wind noise is absent, ride is super smooth, steering precise along w/ a good feel for the road. Yes, the interior of the Chrysler 200 is smaller/ cramped than Ford Fusion and others, but once inside it's a great driving experience, up-scaled and nice to be in depending on what you're looking for in a sedan as this sedan is not for everyone. Trunk space is large for a sedan of this size, and just getting back to one more exterior feature that I love is the projection headlights that automatically self adjust for night-time driving. Despite past complaints of the 2015 200 sedan of computer improperly processing commands to the 9 speed automatic transmission while in operation and creating an unpredictable driving experience, ie; lack of acceleration, hesitation of transmission to shift and adjust to normal driving conditions during city/ highway driving, for 2016 it appears Chrysler did correct this matter as from a standing stop from 0-50 mph my 4 cylinders performance is normal/ adequate, and while highway driving the 4 cylinder has more than enough power thanks to the 9-speed automatic, rpm's remain low, top speeds can be unthinkable, drive one and see. But in ending keep in mind this is not a muscle car and expectations may vary as to performance standard of others. To me the 4 cylinder engine is ample and responsive, it provides good performance for what it is intended. If you want more power in this sedan the V-6 comes highly recommended, the call is yours to make, drive one and see. Although new, I'll remain optimistic of my purchase and overall experience, this is one nice sports sedan that turns heads and meets my present expectations, I would recommend this vehicle to a friend.

My 2016 200 limited has the V6 not listed oldschool3000 , 07/14/2016 Limited 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 9A) 22 of 23 people found this review helpful This car is really handsome. I bought it from an Audi dealer where it was used as a courtesy car. Only has 2,600 miles on it and looks brand new. I really like it. Mine is black with black. On the Audi lot it fit in so well among the Audis I couldn't find it when I first showed up to look at it! The interior is stunning. I have the moon roof and the largest touchscreen, too. This is the 90th Anniversary Model. The seats are cloth but have a very high end look as well. I did a lot of research before selecting the 200 Limited. As far as the 9 speed transmission is concerned, my works just fine. I think issues people seem to be having are more with the 4 cylinder engine which may not have enough torque to really power this tranny. Another possible explanation could be that we just aren't used to a 9 speed. It definitely is a different experience than a traditional 5 speed. The point of this design is fuel economy. The trans uses the highest gear possible to have the engine run at the lowest RPM possible. I took it up to 90MPH for a short spell and the tach read 1400 RPM. There is a slight lag if you suddenly jam down on the gas from cruise speed but the trans sorts it out quickly and let me tell you, it is one powerful engine! Goes like a mother. The engine is very quiet at low speed but when you punch it, it lets off a great sounding snarl! The best part so far for me is that I rarely see another one on the road despite traveling 50 miles per day to and from work. Follow up: It is now June of 2018 and I still love this car. No failures, no issues , no complaints. Oh, and it still looks just as good and even better than many newer cars in the parking lot at work. This is a lot of car for a great price. Such a shame Chrysler, (and now other brands) are abandoning cars for SUV's and Trucks.