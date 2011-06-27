Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture Minivan Consumer Reviews

LOVE! LOVE! LOVE! LoveMyVenture , 08/19/2015 Plus Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This car is FANTASTIC! Bought in '06 with 45000 miles on it. It's now 2015, and we have 152,000. She runs smooth, and cruises effortlessly. Nothing major has gone wrong with the car. Just a few sensors. The 15 inch alloy rims look great too. We easily pull 22-25 mpg. Treat her right, and you'll be rewarded. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Love my 04 Venture Van sakb3947 , 11/13/2012 15 of 16 people found this review helpful I have over 180,000 on my van with little troubles. I like the way it drives. I can haul things in it, pull trailers with it and I can haul all my grandchildren in it. Have had very little troubles with it. When it was new a rear wheel bearing went out but was covered under warrenty. I had to repair some window controls but that was easy. Report Abuse

Good "mom" car mrpetrankov , 07/26/2013 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Im 16 and i got my mothers 2004 venture about 5 months ago, when she had it she liked it very much. Overall its been a good car for me but it has bad car computer problems. We had to replace the whole computer system about 3 years ago. ($750) which wasnt worth it because about a year ago the gas gauge just stopped working which would be $500 to fix which is not worth it to us because we dont want the car anymore. But then again it has been a good car not including the computer problems. Report Abuse

I still love this minivan Kerri J , 01/20/2009 10 of 12 people found this review helpful We bought this minivan because of the 8 passenger capability. It has some minor issues like the cup holders are awful, and clearing snow from the windsheild is a nightmare due to design. We had a sensor light fuse that cost $400 to replace because of access. But despite all of this I had an accident and rolled this minivan with my 4 children and we all walked away with out a scratch. We are getting another one. Report Abuse