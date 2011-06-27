2004 Chevrolet Venture Review
Pros & Cons
- Carlike ride and handling, power-sliding doors, eight-passenger seating option, available DVD entertainment system.
- Flimsy modular seats, poor interior fit and finish, coarse engine character, mixed crash test results.
List Price
$5,495
Edmunds' Expert Review
Not terribly refined, but loaded with value, the Chevy Venture is a solid minivan if you don't need all the latest features and gadgets.
2004 Highlights
The standard-wheelbase Value van and the Warner Brothers edition are no longer available. An upgraded stereo with MP3 capability is now an option on LS and LT models along with XM Satellite Radio. LT models now offer the sport appearance package as an option and come standard with the DVD entertainment system when equipped with all-wheel drive. The leather seating option now includes a power passenger seat and heated front seats. Captain's chairs are now offered on the LS.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Venture.
Most helpful consumer reviews
LoveMyVenture,08/19/2015
Plus Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
This car is FANTASTIC! Bought in '06 with 45000 miles on it. It's now 2015, and we have 152,000. She runs smooth, and cruises effortlessly. Nothing major has gone wrong with the car. Just a few sensors. The 15 inch alloy rims look great too. We easily pull 22-25 mpg. Treat her right, and you'll be rewarded.
sakb3947,11/13/2012
I have over 180,000 on my van with little troubles. I like the way it drives. I can haul things in it, pull trailers with it and I can haul all my grandchildren in it. Have had very little troubles with it. When it was new a rear wheel bearing went out but was covered under warrenty. I had to repair some window controls but that was easy.
mrpetrankov,07/26/2013
Im 16 and i got my mothers 2004 venture about 5 months ago, when she had it she liked it very much. Overall its been a good car for me but it has bad car computer problems. We had to replace the whole computer system about 3 years ago. ($750) which wasnt worth it because about a year ago the gas gauge just stopped working which would be $500 to fix which is not worth it to us because we dont want the car anymore. But then again it has been a good car not including the computer problems.
Kerri J,01/20/2009
We bought this minivan because of the 8 passenger capability. It has some minor issues like the cup holders are awful, and clearing snow from the windsheild is a nightmare due to design. We had a sensor light fuse that cost $400 to replace because of access. But despite all of this I had an accident and rolled this minivan with my 4 children and we all walked away with out a scratch. We are getting another one.
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
