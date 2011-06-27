More about the 2004 Chevrolet Venture

Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture is offered in the following submodels: Venture Minivan. Available styles include LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Plus Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Plus Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LT Entertainer Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Cargo Van Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and LT Entertainer AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture ?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture trim styles: The Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture Plus is priced between $5,495 and $5,495 with odometer readings between 124302 and 124302 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Chevrolet Ventures are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Venture for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Ventures listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,495 and mileage as low as 124302 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture.

Can't find a used 2004 Chevrolet Ventures you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Venture for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,933 .

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,083 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Venture for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,133 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,701 .

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Chevrolet Venture?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials

Check out Chevrolet Venture lease specials