Consumer Rating
(57)
2004 Chevrolet Venture Review

Pros & Cons

  • Carlike ride and handling, power-sliding doors, eight-passenger seating option, available DVD entertainment system.
  • Flimsy modular seats, poor interior fit and finish, coarse engine character, mixed crash test results.
List Price
$5,495
Used Venture for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Not terribly refined, but loaded with value, the Chevy Venture is a solid minivan if you don't need all the latest features and gadgets.

2004 Highlights

The standard-wheelbase Value van and the Warner Brothers edition are no longer available. An upgraded stereo with MP3 capability is now an option on LS and LT models along with XM Satellite Radio. LT models now offer the sport appearance package as an option and come standard with the DVD entertainment system when equipped with all-wheel drive. The leather seating option now includes a power passenger seat and heated front seats. Captain's chairs are now offered on the LS.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Chevrolet Venture.

5(60%)
4(31%)
3(5%)
2(1%)
1(3%)
4.5
57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOVE! LOVE! LOVE!
LoveMyVenture,08/19/2015
Plus Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
This car is FANTASTIC! Bought in '06 with 45000 miles on it. It's now 2015, and we have 152,000. She runs smooth, and cruises effortlessly. Nothing major has gone wrong with the car. Just a few sensors. The 15 inch alloy rims look great too. We easily pull 22-25 mpg. Treat her right, and you'll be rewarded.
Love my 04 Venture Van
sakb3947,11/13/2012
I have over 180,000 on my van with little troubles. I like the way it drives. I can haul things in it, pull trailers with it and I can haul all my grandchildren in it. Have had very little troubles with it. When it was new a rear wheel bearing went out but was covered under warrenty. I had to repair some window controls but that was easy.
Good "mom" car
mrpetrankov,07/26/2013
Im 16 and i got my mothers 2004 venture about 5 months ago, when she had it she liked it very much. Overall its been a good car for me but it has bad car computer problems. We had to replace the whole computer system about 3 years ago. ($750) which wasnt worth it because about a year ago the gas gauge just stopped working which would be $500 to fix which is not worth it to us because we dont want the car anymore. But then again it has been a good car not including the computer problems.
I still love this minivan
Kerri J,01/20/2009
We bought this minivan because of the 8 passenger capability. It has some minor issues like the cup holders are awful, and clearing snow from the windsheild is a nightmare due to design. We had a sensor light fuse that cost $400 to replace because of access. But despite all of this I had an accident and rolled this minivan with my 4 children and we all walked away with out a scratch. We are getting another one.
See all 57 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Venture
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
185 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2004 Chevrolet Venture

Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture is offered in the following submodels: Venture Minivan. Available styles include LS Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Plus Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Plus Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), LT Entertainer Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), Cargo Van Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and LT Entertainer AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture Plus is priced between $5,495 and$5,495 with odometer readings between 124302 and124302 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Chevrolet Ventures are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Chevrolet Venture for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2004 Ventures listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,495 and mileage as low as 124302 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Chevrolet Venture.

Can't find a used 2004 Chevrolet Ventures you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Venture for sale - 6 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,933.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,083.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Venture for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,133.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,701.

