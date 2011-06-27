Used 1998 Chevrolet Venture Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpg16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.320.0/460.0 mi.400.0/575.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.25.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.39.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front leg room39.9 in.39.9 in.39.9 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.39.3 in.39.3 in.
Rear hip Room60.4 in.60.4 in.60.4 in.
Rear leg room36.9 in.36.9 in.39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.61.9 in.61.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity126 cu.ft.126 cu.ft.148 cu.ft.
Length186.9 in.186.9 in.200.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.3500 lbs.3500 lbs.
Curb weight3699 lbs.3699 lbs.3838 lbs.
Gross weight5357 lbs.5357 lbs.5357 lbs.
Ground clearance8.3 in.8.3 in.8.5 in.
Height67.4 in.67.4 in.68.1 in.
Maximum payload1658.0 lbs.1658.0 lbs.1519.0 lbs.
Wheel base112.0 in.112.0 in.120.0 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
