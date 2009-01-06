Used 1998 Chevrolet Venture for Sale Near Me

Absolutely Excellent vehicle! Bought it with about 50,000 miles on and it now has 198,000 and drives just well as it did when I first bought it. I have beat the crud out of this van with three kids in hockey and multiple other activities. My job requires heavy loads to be transported here and there. Kids, now teenagers, have given it a beating, and it just keeps on going and going! Basic maintenance, other than the window motors going out on a couple of occasions. It runs out so smooth, can't even hear or feel when it's on. We're pushing for another 100k??!!!

