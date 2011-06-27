Used 1997 Chevrolet Venture Minivan Consumer Reviews

Love it! johnboy , 02/15/2009 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this van used in 2001 and I must say it's the most reliable car I ever owned. I just hit 100000 miles and the only issue I've had was having to replace the ac which cost $900. The gas mileage is great for a van. Report Abuse

BrewChevVen97 jbrewer , 05/16/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Have had no problems with this vehicle. Now have over 80K miles and it handles as well now as it did when purchased. For a large car the gas mileage is excellant and the ride is smooth and comfortable. Report Abuse

Great Value Iver , 07/15/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Great space and the split folding seats make it flexiable for family stuff. Hauling people and the folding table and chairs. Popular SUVs are less spacious (unless huge) and more expensive then (1997) & now. Report Abuse

watch the engine daddy d , 07/14/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful After owning the car for five months and it being at 70000 miles the engine blew a head gasket. I was told it was caused by the dexcool system not being properly taking care of before I bought. Report Abuse