Rimrock Cadillac - Billings / Montana

2002 Chevrolet Venture LT Extended Dark Tropic Teal Metallic FWD 3.4L V6 SFI 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, 3.29 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4 Speakers, 6-Way Power Driver Seat, 7-Passenger Seating w/2nd Row Captains, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-leveling suspension, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Custom Cloth Seat Trim, Deep Tinted Glass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Cruise Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Engine Block Heater, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD/Cassette, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, LT Equipment Group 1SD, LT Trim Package, OnStar Safety Security System, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Overhead Roof Console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Plus Model Package, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sliding Driver Side Rear Door, Power Sliding Passenger Side Rear Door, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver Side Express-Down, Radio data system, Rear Air, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Parking Aid, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Rooftop Luggage Carrier, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Theft-Deterrent System, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Traction Control, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/26 City/Highway MPG At Rimrock We take our Internet Business Very Seriously! Shopping with us is car buying the way it should be Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises: *Transparent Pricing and Fast Sales Process! *Customer Lounge with Free Wifi Refreshments! *In House Team of Loan and Lease Specialists! Good with numbers, better with people! No matter what pre-owned vehicle you select you will get the Royal Rimrock Treatment. Go to www.vwbillings.com or www.rimrockkia.com To See Our Specials!! Call 866-979-1682 for any questions you may have. Rimrock has always been Locally Owned and Operated. We are Family oriented, and support our Local Community!!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Chevrolet Venture LT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Parking sensors .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNDX03E82D250805

Stock: UZ2026B

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020