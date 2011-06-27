2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV Consumer Reviews
great fit
Chauncey Robinson , 12/27/2019
LS 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I'm a bigger guy, so I don't fit well in smaller vehicles. Don't let this one fool you, it is roomy, comfortable and fun!
Test Drive
Tim, 04/22/2020
LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
My wife and I went for a test drive and this vehicle is just fine with great value.We were curious about the power since that was the negative concern from the " pro review crowd", the power is just fine. I would say peppy in traffic and adequate on the hiway, if you want more go big. This is a subcompact SUV not a V- 8 powered SUV. Further more why would pay 3 to 5 K for competition, your choice. For me this vehicle is being underrated, we are buying one.
Great suv for the dollar
L. P., 11/13/2019
LT 4dr SUV (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Shop around for comparison.
