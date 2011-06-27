2020 Chevrolet Trax SUV Consumer Reviews

Tim , 04/22/2020 LT 4dr SUV AWD (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)

My wife and I went for a test drive and this vehicle is just fine with great value.We were curious about the power since that was the negative concern from the " pro review crowd", the power is just fine. I would say peppy in traffic and adequate on the hiway, if you want more go big. This is a subcompact SUV not a V- 8 powered SUV. Further more why would pay 3 to 5 K for competition, your choice. For me this vehicle is being underrated, we are buying one.